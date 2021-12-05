In ACC title game loss, the blame did not belong to the Wake Forest defense

CHARLOTTE — Dave Clawson wanted to see the yo-yo lose its momentum.

Earlier in the week, ahead of the ACC football championship game matchup with Pitt, the Wake Forest coach pointed to a season full of up-and-down performances for the defense. Strong showings were followed by poor ones. And Clawson said, after a stout performance in the season finale against Boston College, he’d like to see the unit string together two quality games in a row.

On Saturday against an offense averaging more than 42 points per game and led by a Heisman hopeful, Wake Forest lost 45-21. The blame of this loss could not be placed on the Deacons’ defense even though it did no favor for their statbook.

“I mean, you look at 45 points, but how many short fields and off of punts and off of interceptions and they had a pick six. It's eerily similar to a game we had in the same stadium a year ago,” Clawson said, alluding to Wake Forest’s performance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2020, 42-28. ”I thought our defense certainly played well enough for us to win if we play our typical offensive game, but with, again, the turnovers and the short fields off of the punt returns, it wasn't enough.”