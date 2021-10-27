Is all the national attention good for Wake Forest? Yes and no, but the football team is ready to handle it

They focus through countless meetings as a tribute to their teammates, and they're all lifting to push everyone forward. That keeps all the extra eyes now paying attention to Winston-Salem from adding extra weight to what the Deacons do week in and week out.

“The pressure comes in when you are 1-6. I feel like if you're 7-0 — I mean, there’s pressure but it’s not as much as people think,” Ellison said. “Running backs before every Tuesday meeting, we go meet up with the O-line, and we talk about what our run game's going to be for that particular game.

“And it's just important that no matter who we play — it can be Clemson, Boston College, shoot, we play the Jets — it's about exactly sticking to what we've learned on Tuesday so that we can apply it to the game. So we've been doing a really good job.”

There’s no doubt the benefit it has for the athletics department and the university with sheer reach nationwide. Wake Forest is the smallest of the Power Five institutions with an undergraduate enrollment just more than 5,400, or just smaller than the populations of, say, Walkertown, Mocksville or Stokesdale.