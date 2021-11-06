"It's going to test our character." Wake Forest starts moving on from its first loss of the season

The fourth quarter was proof of that: UNC running back Ty Chandler scored three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. At one point, UNC scored 24-straight points to take control. Chandler finished with 213 yards and four scores.

In 2020, Wake Forest led by 21 midway through the third quarter, before UNC rattled off 35 points en route to the 59-53 victory.

“It just felt like a rerun of last year’s game,” Clawson said. “I’m proud of how hard our guys played, and our effort. And I thought we fought the whole game. Our fans certainly came and supported us.”

“We're going to face adversity now for the first time. So we're not undefeated, we've got a huge game next week against NC State that we're going to have to bounce back and get ready for.”

That 2020 UNC team featured four skill-positions players who would later become NFL Draft picks: running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, and wide receivers Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown. At the start of Saturday’s meeting, Sam Howell looked to be the Tar Heels best chance to stay within striking distance. The UNC quarterback scored the team’s first two touchdowns, both rushing scores, to hold early pace with Wake Forest.