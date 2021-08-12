Justice Ellison aims to avoid being 'lost in the sauce' in Wake Forest backfield

Christian Beal-Smith won’t hide it. He’s a goofball, plain and simple.

The East Forsyth graduate gets serious on the field, but he’s always believed there should be fun involved when playing football. So he tries to keep moments off the field light, from his time as a true freshman in 2017 until now, as the leader of the running backs room.

As one of the ACC's top returning rushers, Beal-Smith recognizes the work needed to get there. It also helps him appreciate the mindset he sees from Justice Ellison right now.

“He wants to be this player that he envisions,” Beal-Smith said. “And I like that a lot about him because he's working hard each and every day.”

Beal-Smith’s thought could sound like a typical drive for a college football player. That is, until you hear Ellison explain it himself. The 5-foot-10, 204-pound knot of muscle from Ashburn, Va., sounds like his veteran teammate when he describes his thought process on improvement.

“(I) just stay in the middle and really focus on not looking around me,” Ellison said. “Because you can get lost in the sauce looking around at everybody else – see what they're doing, how they're doing, what attributes they have, what you don't have.