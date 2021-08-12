Justice Ellison aims to avoid being 'lost in the sauce' in Wake Forest backfield

Christian Beal-Smith won’t hide it. He’s a goofball, plain and simple.
The East Forsyth graduate gets serious on the field, but he’s always believed there should be fun involved when playing football. So he tries to keep moments off the field light, from his time as a true freshman in 2017 until now, as the leader of the running backs room.
As one of the ACC's top returning rushers, Beal-Smith recognizes the work needed to get there. It also helps him appreciate the mindset he sees from Justice Ellison right now.
“He wants to be this player that he envisions,” Beal-Smith said. “And I like that a lot about him because he's working hard each and every day.”
Beal-Smith’s thought could sound like a typical drive for a college football player. That is, until you hear Ellison explain it himself. The 5-foot-10, 204-pound knot of muscle from Ashburn, Va., sounds like his veteran teammate when he describes his thought process on improvement.
“(I) just stay in the middle and really focus on not looking around me,” Ellison said. “Because you can get lost in the sauce looking around at everybody else – see what they're doing, how they're doing, what attributes they have, what you don't have.
“Just staying focused on what you did that day and get better on exactly what you did.”
As a young player behind Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker, he had to take what he could get in repetitions. Those two combined for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards in 2020. Walker, who has transferred to Michigan State, later opted out just before the Deacons’ game against Louisville. At that point, they hadn’t played for nearly a month because of cancellations of games against Duke and Miami.
Ellison stayed ready for more chances and got them after Walker's decision: His nine carries and 50 yards against the Cardinals are career highs.
Warren Ruggiero, Wake Forest’s offensive coordinator, saw enough to expect strides from Ellison as he entered this fall camp. Ellison and Beal-Smith are joined by transfer Christian Turner, who came to Wake Forest from Michigan, as the backfield options who've been steady through camp.
“It was important for him,” Ruggiero said of the playing time last season. “He got a lot of reps in the spring, and has really come along. He's very mature. Not too many kids play as a freshman if they're not.”
Ellison said he can see the benefits of a more normalized lead-in to football season: getting to go through spring practices, summer workouts and now, fall camp with teammates. In 2020, there wasn’t a chance to celebrate the wins against Virginia and Virginia Tech, or to commensurate frustration about canceled games.
He said he thinks the struggles helped to bond this year's team now. Ellison credited Beal-Smith as a teammate who shepherded him through the early stages of his playbook.
And as serious as Ellison is about trying to improve, he’s finding the chances to enjoy playing, too. Most of his laughs, to no surprise, come from Beal-Smith and his frequent jokes.
“He always comes in, I'm talking about (even) when he's upset, always coming in cracking some type of joke,” Ellison said. “So that's either on Coach Hunt (running backs coach John Hunter) or the young freshmen or somebody.
"He's always cracking jokes though. … I have that strong relationship between him (and me), just for going through all that adversity. I felt like I've known a guy for 10 years. It's only been two years."
