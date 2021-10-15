Members of 2017 Wake Forest football team enjoy watching the No. 16 Deacons soar

What’s been most effective in slowing Wake Forest football down? As of right now, just an off week this season.
The No. 16 Deacons (6-0 overall) are in the middle of an extended duration between games. Currently the highest-ranked ACC team in the nation, a matchup at Army next weekend starts the second leg of what might be a defining season by 2021’s end.
For those that participated in the program’s most recent high-water mark — the 2017 team that went 8-5 and closed out the season with a 55-52 victory against Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl — this year has allowed them to enjoy the current ride and appreciate their roles as a building block.
“I love their motto this year, ‘Good to Great,’ ” said former Deacons tight end Cam Serigne. “Because I felt like our motto was bad to good. That was what I felt we had to get to, and my class, we’re very proud because we put in a ton of work, man.
“It was a grind. We had no glory, and it was a lot of work. We had to dig out and work our butts off.”
When former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe resigned after the 2013 season, Dave Clawson was picked to jump start a stagnating program. His focus pivoted quickly to the players already committed to the university. Jaboree Williams became the first interview, with a contingent led by Clawson traveling down to meet him in Florida.
Williams, now playing in the X-League, which is Japan’s top league for American football, said he had to make a quick adjustment after committing to a previous staff. The trip introduced Clawson to a player who truly just wanted to be at Wake Forest.
“I had already graduated high school by that time,” Williams told the Journal last month from Osaka, Japan. “... I was already in love with the school.
“There wasn’t really much they could’ve told me regardless. I think I was coming to Wake anyway.”
Serigne got to watch from a different angle. A member of Grobe’s last recruiting class, his first season in 2013 became a redshirt year. After a playing career with Clawson, Serigne says he still prompts the coach to write something on leadership.
“Coach Clawson, he’s a program builder. He knows what he’s doing,” Serigne said. “I think all of us just went with blind trust on both sides when he came in.”
Serigne said the Grobe staff had hopes for him to become a focal point of the offense. So when the program transitioned, he worried that might change. A unique offense brought in by Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio proved to be a great situation for him too: he became a first-team all-ACC player with career totals of 147 receptions, 2,075 reception yards and 21 touchdowns.
“It was the biggest lesson for me because for a tight end, the offense is so friendly,” Serigne said. “I mean, I was lucky enough to catch a lot of passes under Coach Clawson. Coach Ruggerio, he’s such a brilliant offensive mind. “
The excitement was invigorating. The first couple seasons were not. The Deacons went 3-9 in both 2014 and 2015 as the new culture started to root.
Cameron Glenn, the second player to be visited and recommit in the class of 2014, said leaders began to emerge too, which helped Clawson’s vision take hold. The name mentioned most often? Brandon Chubb.
The former linebacker played his last season in 2015, going on to a four-year career in the NFL. Glenn said that Chubb would give feedback to anyone and everyone, whether they were in his position group or not.
“He wasn’t scared to say anything,” Glenn said. “He always spoke what was on his mind, and that’s why he was so respectable.”
Glenn redshirted the 2014 season, while Serigne and Williams were thrown into playing time as soon as Clawson arrived. So by the time the 2016 season started, all were major pieces of a team that went 7-6 and registered the first winning season since 2008.
2017 built right on that. The Deacons outlasted App State in a tough road game, 20-17, to end conference play. Then after three seasons of losing to N.C. State, Wake Forest bested the Wolfpack, 30-24.
“We finally got over that hump,” Williams said. “We beat them, we beat them in good fashion … we had lost three years in a row, and we finally got that dub and it just felt great.”
The year culminated with the victory in Charlotte over the Aggies. Multiple Deacons that were on the roster that year found themselves in the NFL, most notably safety Jessie Bates, who’s now starring with the Cincinnati Bengals defense. Fellow starters from that game in quarterback John Wolford, defensive linemen Duke Ejiofor, offensive lineman Justin Herron and Phil Haynes all earned league chances.
Serigne and Williams' college careers ended with that high-scoring game. Glenn’s career finished a season later. Now the three will watch to see how this year’s Deacons will finish. Glenn mentioned how rewarding it is to see the how the younger players from his time on campus have turned into bonafide impact players.
“ What I’ve noticed the most so far is individual growth” Glenn said, who’s set to rejoin the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts soon after an injury. “Just how much guys like (wide receiver) A.T. Perry have stepped up. Going back to remember when I was seeing him run around on the field, and how you could always see the tools but now he’s putting it into game form.
“... Ja’Sir Taylor, all the guys I played with that you knew had some special abilities but are finally putting it out here for everybody else to see.”
