Members of 2017 Wake Forest football team enjoy watching the No. 16 Deacons soar

“We finally got over that hump,” Williams said. “We beat them, we beat them in good fashion … we had lost three years in a row, and we finally got that dub and it just felt great.”

The year culminated with the victory in Charlotte over the Aggies. Multiple Deacons that were on the roster that year found themselves in the NFL, most notably safety Jessie Bates, who’s now starring with the Cincinnati Bengals defense. Fellow starters from that game in quarterback John Wolford, defensive linemen Duke Ejiofor, offensive lineman Justin Herron and Phil Haynes all earned league chances.

Serigne and Williams' college careers ended with that high-scoring game. Glenn’s career finished a season later. Now the three will watch to see how this year’s Deacons will finish. Glenn mentioned how rewarding it is to see the how the younger players from his time on campus have turned into bonafide impact players.

“ What I’ve noticed the most so far is individual growth” Glenn said, who’s set to rejoin the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts soon after an injury. “Just how much guys like (wide receiver) A.T. Perry have stepped up. Going back to remember when I was seeing him run around on the field, and how you could always see the tools but now he’s putting it into game form.

“... Ja’Sir Taylor, all the guys I played with that you knew had some special abilities but are finally putting it out here for everybody else to see.”

