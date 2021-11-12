N.C. State at Wake Forest: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

But the biggest thing is really the maturity, and I know that's such like a cliché thing to say, but I had a one-on-one interview with him before the Clemson game and I'm like, OK, and this was kind of like an off-air thing. I was like, 'So how are you really feeling, man? This is kind of a big deal.' And he's like, 'You know, I feel good. I'm chill, I'm relaxed.' And that's such a big thing. He is so even-keeled. And you see that during the games. First half, nothing special, you know, he's like,8-for-16, 80 yards, he's not really doing much. And then the fourth quarter comes along. And because he's not panicking. He's got all the guys on the same page. You look up, three touchdowns later, you're like, wow, this guy had a great game. Oh my God. It's that maturity and that that growth, and just kind of not letting the moment get to him.

And this will be huge because the only time I've really, I think, seen him rattled by a crowd was against Mississippi State in that second game. And I imagine that the crowd is going to be a hostile environment. And I will be interested to kind of see how N.C. State travels, and I was going to ask you kind of what the crowd is like. I've never experienced it. But I imagine they'll be as crazy as possible. This is as big a game as you could probably have at home.