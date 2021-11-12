N.C. State at Wake Forest: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

N.C. State's visit to Wake Forest on Saturday night will two ranked football teams in the thick of conference play.
The winner of the matchup between the No. 16 Wolfpack and No. 12 Demon Deacons will take the inside track on the Atlantic Division and a clear path to the conference title game in Charlotte on Dec. 4. If Wake Forest wins, it would need only a win at Clemson on Nov. 20 or at Boston College on Nov. 27 to clinch a berth.
To breakdown the State-Wake matchup, the Journal spoke with USA Today network's David Thompson:
EJ: David, thanks for doing this. One of the things I've seemed to notice is how physical this N.C. State team has stayed, especially with the fact that they've had injuries that could be really damaging to what they wanted to do this season on defense. What do you think has gone into how they've been able to respond from those and maybe stay on this path that they've been on?
DT: The thing that they always say, and it's probably my least favorite term in the football vernacular, that you hear in every press conference, 'Well, it's the next man up,' because it's so reductive toward the person who's hurt. Every player we know, their hopes and dreams come into playing and then you're like, goodbye, next guy up. But that's really what this is. And I think particularly for the linebackers, right? Payton Wilson, Isaiah Moore — two captains, two All-ACC guys — they go out and you're like, well, they're in trouble. But then you've got guys like Drake Thomas, Devon Betty, Levi Jones, coming in, playing just as well. And you're like, they really have not missed a beat. And I think that's such a huge thing that you wouldn't expect.
EJ: I'm curious about your take on the quarterback you've watched all year. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest's quarterback, obviously has a lot of stats that grab attention, with 2,873 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, eight more rushing touchdowns. N.C. State QB Devin Leary has a good amount of stats with 2,475 yards and 25 touchdowns, too. I don't want to say I'm surprised by his production, but it's been interesting to see him grow. What do you think has been the big difference for him to kind of make this possible?
DT: His stats are really understated, too. You look at him and you're like, oh, he's playing OK. And then you're like, well, he threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns. What happened here? ... And actually, during Dave Doeren's press conference, he was asked about that question, about what has made Devin Leary so good. And he's like the thing about him is he doesn't care — his favorite target is who's open right.
And what has made him so good is that there are so many targets open. You've got your guys like Emeka Emezie and Thayer Thomas and even Devin Carter. And even last game, those guys combined for like three catches and 20 yards. They've got all these new guys, all these — C.J. Riley, Porter Rooks, Trent Pennix, Chris Toudle, who are playing sort of that H-back/tight end position. That's actually been a really huge thing. Because linebackers are too slow to cover them. And cornerbacks are too small. So having Chris Toudle and Trent Pennix has become this really interesting target for them.
But the biggest thing is really the maturity, and I know that's such like a cliché thing to say, but I had a one-on-one interview with him before the Clemson game and I'm like, OK, and this was kind of like an off-air thing. I was like, 'So how are you really feeling, man? This is kind of a big deal.' And he's like, 'You know, I feel good. I'm chill, I'm relaxed.' And that's such a big thing. He is so even-keeled. And you see that during the games. First half, nothing special, you know, he's like,8-for-16, 80 yards, he's not really doing much. And then the fourth quarter comes along. And because he's not panicking. He's got all the guys on the same page. You look up, three touchdowns later, you're like, wow, this guy had a great game. Oh my God. It's that maturity and that that growth, and just kind of not letting the moment get to him.
And this will be huge because the only time I've really, I think, seen him rattled by a crowd was against Mississippi State in that second game. And I imagine that the crowd is going to be a hostile environment. And I will be interested to kind of see how N.C. State travels, and I was going to ask you kind of what the crowd is like. I've never experienced it. But I imagine they'll be as crazy as possible. This is as big a game as you could probably have at home.
EJ: Their home environment, it's gotten better over the last few seasons. I mean, this season has obviously been a good one. They had a sellout for the last home game, the Duke game. The student participation has been really high. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has mentioned a stat where he essentially takes the fan number and compares it to that undergrad enrollment number. And more than 80% of the student body was at that game. So that's kind of hitting on the fact it's the smaller student body, but still it's an interesting point to make.
That's why that signifies how big of a deal the season has been so far. Because it has been pretty special. There have been naysayers nationally about the type of team this is. Every team has their issues, but this has been a really good football team and a really special time around this university. The fan base has definitely realized that and has latched on really well. I'm interested to see how this is going to feel in Winston-Salem, just because I don't know if they've had this big of a matchup in a while. Kind of like what you were alluding to earlier, where you don't want to say that this is a de facto championship clincher for either team, but it's a big and it establishes the route to it.
