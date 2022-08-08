 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. State, Wake Forest nationally ranked to open college football season

Wake Forest's Luke Masterson taking down N.C. State running back Bam Knight for a loss during the Demon Deacons' 45-42 win last season in Winston-Salem.

Football teams at N.C. State and Wake Forest are opening the season nationally ranked in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Wolfpack is ranked No. 13, with the Demon Deacons at No. 19. 

Also from the ACC, Clemson is No. 4, Pitt No. 16 and Miami No. 17.

Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State and Georgia.

North Carolina received 34 votes and Appalachian State 10.

State's Dave Doeren, Wake Forest's Dave Clawson and Duke's Mike Elko are among the eight ACC coaches who are voters.

State's season opener is at noon Sept. 3 at East Carolina.

Wake Forest will open its season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against VMI at Truist Field. 

Click here to see the full poll at ESPN.com.

