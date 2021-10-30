No. 13 Wake Forest rolls, reaches 8-0 for first time in school's football history

A special season for Wake Forest football earned its first major earmark on Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Deacons handled Duke, 45-7, to move to 8-0 for the first time in program history. The undefeated start surpasses the record set by the 1944 football season. Those Deacons started 7-0 before a loss to Duke.

Wake Forest, now 5-0 in ACC play, converted on two of its first three drives in yet another game that featured scoring in bunches.

Sam Hartman and the offense needed only five plays to grab the first points. The quarterback hit Jaquarii Roberson for a 38-yard pass and a touchdown. Roberson's catch was his 15th career reception touchdown, which moved him into a tie for ninth place in school history. Roberson now has five touchdown catches this season.

Two drives later, Hartman capped a series with a 24-yard scoring run. It was his first of two touchdown runs.

Hartman finished with five total touchdowns, throwing for 402 yards on 24-of-37 passing. He has 22 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns this season, with only three interceptions.

Wake Forest has beaten Duke in three straight matchups. The two teams didn't play last season due to COVID-19 cancellation.

The Blue Devils fall to 3-5 and are still winless in conference play.

