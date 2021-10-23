No. 16 Wake Forest outlasts Army to stay undefeated

Wake Forest's perfect season remained on Saturday in large part due to Traveon Redd.
The Deacons (7-0) managed to outpace Army in a firefight, winning 70-56 to and erasing any doubt that an off week could slow them down. It's the second time in school history that the team started 7-0, the first coming in the 1944 season.
The third quarter saw a combined 35 points scored by the two teams, featuring two 75-yard touchdowns by Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, as well as a 71-yard run through the gut of the Deacons' defense by Army.
But Redd became a difference maker. The senior safety lined up against a fake field goal on an Army fourth-and-4 in Wake Forest territory. He dropped back, eventually breaking from his man to cut off a pass attempt and run 83 yards for the touchdown.
That play became a turning point of a game that featured little defensive success. Both teams eclipsed 500 yards — Wake Forest registered 638 yards and never had to punt, while Army finished with 595.
Hartman, Wake Forest's starting quarterback, had a combined six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing. He's only the fourth Wake Forest quarterback in program history to throw that many in a single game.
He was nearly flawless, taking off quickly in the first half. The quarterback was 15 for 20 on passes, connecting on two touchdown passes. He found Jaquarii Roberson for a 41-yard touchdown on the team's second drive during the first quarter. In the second, he helped the Deacons reply to another Army rushing touchdown by hitting a wide-open A.T. Perry for a 54-yard score.
Hartman finished 23-for-29 with 458 passing yards.
Wake Forest running backs Christian Beal-Smith and Christian Turner each chipped in first-half touchdown runs. Beal-Smith, and East Forsyth alumnus, led the team with 71 rushing yards.
