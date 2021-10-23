No. 16 Wake Forest outlasts Army to stay undefeated

Wake Forest's perfect season remained on Saturday in large part due to Traveon Redd.

The Deacons (7-0) managed to outpace Army in a firefight, winning 70-56 to and erasing any doubt that an off week could slow them down. It's the second time in school history that the team started 7-0, the first coming in the 1944 season.

The third quarter saw a combined 35 points scored by the two teams, featuring two 75-yard touchdowns by Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, as well as a 71-yard run through the gut of the Deacons' defense by Army.

But Redd became a difference maker. The senior safety lined up against a fake field goal on an Army fourth-and-4 in Wake Forest territory. He dropped back, eventually breaking from his man to cut off a pass attempt and run 83 yards for the touchdown.

That play became a turning point of a game that featured little defensive success. Both teams eclipsed 500 yards — Wake Forest registered 638 yards and never had to punt, while Army finished with 595.

Hartman, Wake Forest's starting quarterback, had a combined six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing. He's only the fourth Wake Forest quarterback in program history to throw that many in a single game.