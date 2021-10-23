No. 16 Wake Forest stays on undefeated path as offense waxes, defense wanes vs. Army

Spread thin defensively and fighting to stay ahead on Saturday, Wake Forest found itself in a familiar place.
The Deacons were in a third firefight in as many games, but this one against Army served as the longest battle by far. From the beginning, Army answered every score. Wake Forest didn’t grab a two-score lead until midway through the third quarter, and even then the Black Knights managed to hit pressure points.
Like all its other games this season, though, Wake Forest finished on the winning side of things with a 70-56 victory. The Deacons are 7-0 for only the second time in school history, the first time since 1944.
“We've been in these games before,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “The bowl game a couple years ago was somewhat like that. Our Syracuse game a few years ago was like that.
“I've coached games like this before and you just got to go out there and get the ball back and you got to convert. The pressure was on the offense every time they went out there to score,"
He’s right on both accounts. Wake Forest went back and forth with Louisville earlier this season, clinching a win thanks to a game-winning kick by Nick Sciba. In their last outing, the Deacons clawed back from an 11-point deficit against Syracuse, leaving victorious in overtime with a heroic three-touchdown day from A.T. Perry.
Last season, a disjointed year, featured two losses in games that finished with one-score margins (while the Army matchup did. In 2019, Wake Forest went 5-2 in similar matchups and in 2018, 3-1. That was the first season as a starter for Sam Hartman, who’s technically still a sophomore due to a redshirt season and an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 season.
So much of Saturday’s win funnels back to Hartman. He started off quickly, throwing two first-half touchdowns and leading two other scoring drives. He finished with six total touchdowns (five throwing and one rushing) on 23-of-29 passing with 459 yards. His performance is only the fourth in school history to feature as many passing touchdowns in a game.
Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson said the offense had a goal of scoring 21 points in the first half. Mission accomplished: the Deacons had 28 in the first half en route to the highest scoring output of the program’s modern era.
“He (Clawson) always tells us from here on it’s going to be a four-quarter game,” Roberson said. “We’re going to have to battle all four quarters, all 60 minutes. It’s just something that’s in our blood here at Wake.”
Hartman threw three of his touchdowns to Roberson, with the others going to A.T. Perry and Ke’Shawn Williams. And Wake Forest needed every one of them, especially in the third quarter.
A combined 35 points featured scores of many fashions: Hartman threw two passes that went for 75-yard touchdowns. Army ran it’s through the gut of the Wake Forest defense for a 71-yard run.
That’s also when Traveon Redd made his impact as well. The Wake Forest safety intercepted an attempted fourth-down fake field goal, taking it for an 83-yard touchdown return.
Clawson called it the play that changed the game. Redd said he was just making a play for the ball. The read he made, bailing out on his man to hope in front of a potential touchdown play from the Wake Forest 27-yard line. Redd pointed out that it was his first time seeing the end zone for the Deacons.
“I was kind of low-key emotional,” Redd said. “Not crying but I was very happy by myself, but then again I knew we still had a long game ago."
Defensively, though, the Deacons will have to find a way to stabilize. A run defense exposed by Syracuse (allowing 354 yards in that game) was capitalized on by Army’s triple-option attack. The Army offense was on the field for more than 42 minutes, gaining 416 rushing yards) and that took a toll.
Wake Forest’s defense gave up 10 runs of 10 yards or more, with eight of those coming in a second half where the Deacons’ spent a hearty chunk of time without the ball. Six of those runs were plays that went 19 yards or longer.
Clawson highlighted the injury issues the Deacons are facing after the game. A safety group that's already dealt with injuries to Nasir Greer and Evan Slocum saw Zion Keith and Chelen Garnes exit the game. Chase Jones had to move from linebacker to safety in the game to help Wake Forest try to cope. Linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. was also ejected for a targeting penalty, which will cause him to miss the first half of the home game against Duke next week.
The Deacons are still undefeated and in the prime spot of the Atlantic Division. But there’s plenty to figure out between now the end of the season, with five games left and the meat of their conference schedule looming.
“It’s hard to say we defended anything well today,” Clawson said. “I mean, the plays that we stopped them, those who are more fluke than the plays.
“... It was just we didn't we didn't play well. We made uncharacteristic mental mistakes, And that’s part of the offense. But there's no excuse for how poorly we played. We got to get some things fixed.”
