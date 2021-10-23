No. 16 Wake Forest stays on undefeated path as offense waxes, defense wanes vs. Army

Spread thin defensively and fighting to stay ahead on Saturday, Wake Forest found itself in a familiar place.

The Deacons were in a third firefight in as many games, but this one against Army served as the longest battle by far. From the beginning, Army answered every score. Wake Forest didn’t grab a two-score lead until midway through the third quarter, and even then the Black Knights managed to hit pressure points.

Like all its other games this season, though, Wake Forest finished on the winning side of things with a 70-56 victory. The Deacons are 7-0 for only the second time in school history, the first time since 1944.

“We've been in these games before,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “The bowl game a couple years ago was somewhat like that. Our Syracuse game a few years ago was like that.

“I've coached games like this before and you just got to go out there and get the ball back and you got to convert. The pressure was on the offense every time they went out there to score,"