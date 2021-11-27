No. 18 Wake Forest notches 10th win, place in the ACC title game vs. Pitt

For the first time since 2006, Wake Forest football has an ACC title within reach.

The Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) took an early two-score lead and cruised from there against Boston College on Saturday, 41-10, claiming the Atlantic Division crown and earning a spot in the conference championship game next weekend against Pitt.

With the victory, Wake Forest has authored only its second 10-win season in program history, the last coming in the 2006 season that ended with an ACC title and an Orange Bowl appearance.

Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman scored the game's first touchdown, a 7-yard scramble. He finished with 236 yards passing, 51 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest's breakout star, had two touchdown catches in the game's first 30 minutes. With that, he set a new single-season record with 13 reception touchdowns.

The Deacons registered two first-half turnovers — an interception by Ja'Sir Taylor and a Boston College fumble recovered by Malik Mustapha — and three overall in the game.

Pitt, the Coastal Division winner, now awaits for a matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers are 9-2 ahead of their Saturday evening finale with Syracuse. They're led by quarterback and Heisman contender Kenny Pickett.

Pitt and Wake Forest had two of the top-five scoring offenses in the nation entering Saturday: the Panthers are third with 43.9 points per game, and the Deacons are right behind them at 43.1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.