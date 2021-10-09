No. 19 Wake Forest finds late traction to beat Syracuse, stay perfect

Wake Forest kept winning on Saturday. And while it wasn't pretty at times, the result counts just the same.

The Deacons made a third-down stop in the first overtime against Syracuse, holding the Orange to a field goal. Then they needed only two plays for A.T. Perry to grab the game-winning catch and seal the 40-37 victory. Wake Forest, the No. 19 team in the nation, is 6-0 for the first time since 1944 as they head into its off week.

Perry had three catches, all of them touchdowns, for 137 yards in the Carrier Dome.

Shaking off an up-and-down performance, Wake Forest marched for its final go-ahead drive of regulation with 3:28 remaining. A touchdown run by Christian Beal-Smith, followed by a 2-point conversion catch from Jaquarii Roberson, looked to set up the victory. Syracuse had answers throughout, and forced the tie it with 21 seconds remaining.

Wake Forest entered the fourth quarter trailing, 27-26, after finding some offensive traction. Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman connected with Perry for a 69-yard touchdown catch that gave Wake Forest its first lead since the first quarter. The momentum was short-lived though. Syracuse authored a drive featuring four straight plays of double-digit yardage to regain the lead. That was the last time the Syracuse offense would score, though.