Wake Forest earns Gator Bowl victory, beating Rutgers

After 75 years, Wake Forest is a Gator Bowl winner again.

The Demon Deacons (11-3) finished 2021 with a 38-10 victory on Friday against Rutgers, tying a school record for victories in a season. A second-half surge from the Wake Forest defense allowed a two-score margin to hold and thrive. The Deacons, No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, started the second half with an interception, then forced a punt and a turnover on downs.

The response was stellar for a unit that struggled early, allowing Rutgers to convert four of seven third-down attempts and hold a five-minute margin in the time of possession.

Wake Forest won the inaugural Gator Bowl in 1946, beating South Carolina, 26-14. The Deacons claimed their first bowl win since 2018, which came in the Birmingham Bowl. They've gone to bowl games for six consecutive seasons.

Sam Hartman, the Deacons' starting quarterback, helped Wake Forest score on their first two drives, connecting with tight end Brandon Chapman and wide receiver A.T. Perry for touchdowns of 4 and 29 yards. He finished with 304 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Chapman, a team captain, had two touchdowns catches in his final game.