 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 24 Wake Forest outlasts Louisville with the leg of Nick Sciba
0 Comments
alert top story

No. 24 Wake Forest outlasts Louisville with the leg of Nick Sciba

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In its first ranked game this season, Wake Forest leaned on the leg of Nick Sciba.

The fourth-year kicker converted three field goals on Saturday against Louisville. But his last was the most important. 

Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 0:22 remaining to secure the 37-34 win. The No. 24 Deacons are now 5-0 and 3-0 in ACC play. 

Playing on his birthday, Sciba has connected on 22 consecutive field-goal attempts. The streak dates back to last season. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Before Sciba's play, Sam Hartman looked to be the hero for Wake Forest.

With 3:52 remaining, Hartman scrambled right and found Perry for a red-zone touchdown. The play gave the Deacons a 34-27 lead, but it was short lived. Louisville's Tyler Harrell grabbed a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a tie game with 3:01 remaining. 

Hartman also gave the Deacons some third-quarter breathing room in a game where scoring responses were necessary. Hartman looked to be falling down on a third-and-6 from the Louisville 15, managing to flick a pass to Justice Ellison for a first down.

A play later, Ellison turned in a scoring play, a 7-yard touchdown run for a 27-17 Wake Forest lead. Ellison led the team with 67 rushing yards

The first half featured back-and-forth attacking. Wake Forest and Louisville each scored a touchdown and a field goal in the first quarter, the Deacons connecting with a 33-yard field goal from Sciba early and a 1-yard touchdown run from Hartman late.

Wake Forest closed out the second quarter with another Sciba field goal after getting a timeout called with one second remaining. Sciba hit a 20-yarder to give the Deacons a 20-17 halftime lead.

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News