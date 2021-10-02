No. 24 Wake Forest outlasts Louisville with the leg of Nick Sciba

In its first ranked game this season, Wake Forest leaned on the leg of Nick Sciba.
The fourth-year kicker converted three field goals on Saturday against Louisville. But his last was the most important.
Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 0:22 remaining to secure the 37-34 win. The No. 24 Deacons are now 5-0 and 3-0 in ACC play.
Playing on his birthday, Sciba has connected on 22 consecutive field-goal attempts. The streak dates back to last season.
Before Sciba's play, Sam Hartman looked to be the hero for Wake Forest.
With 3:52 remaining, Hartman scrambled right and found Perry for a red-zone touchdown. The play gave the Deacons a 34-27 lead, but it was short lived. Louisville's Tyler Harrell grabbed a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a tie game with 3:01 remaining.
Hartman also gave the Deacons some third-quarter breathing room in a game where scoring responses were necessary. Hartman looked to be falling down on a third-and-6 from the Louisville 15, managing to flick a pass to Justice Ellison for a first down.
A play later, Ellison turned in a scoring play, a 7-yard touchdown run for a 27-17 Wake Forest lead. Ellison led the team with 67 rushing yards
The first half featured back-and-forth attacking. Wake Forest and Louisville each scored a touchdown and a field goal in the first quarter, the Deacons connecting with a 33-yard field goal from Sciba early and a 1-yard touchdown run from Hartman late.
Wake Forest closed out the second quarter with another Sciba field goal after getting a timeout called with one second remaining. Sciba hit a 20-yarder to give the Deacons a 20-17 halftime lead.
