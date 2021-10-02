No. 24 Wake Forest outlasts Louisville with the leg of Nick Sciba

In its first ranked game this season, Wake Forest leaned on the leg of Nick Sciba.

The fourth-year kicker converted three field goals on Saturday against Louisville. But his last was the most important.

Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 0:22 remaining to secure the 37-34 win. The No. 24 Deacons are now 5-0 and 3-0 in ACC play.

Playing on his birthday, Sciba has connected on 22 consecutive field-goal attempts. The streak dates back to last season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before Sciba's play, Sam Hartman looked to be the hero for Wake Forest.

With 3:52 remaining, Hartman scrambled right and found Perry for a red-zone touchdown. The play gave the Deacons a 34-27 lead, but it was short lived. Louisville's Tyler Harrell grabbed a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a tie game with 3:01 remaining.

Hartman also gave the Deacons some third-quarter breathing room in a game where scoring responses were necessary. Hartman looked to be falling down on a third-and-6 from the Louisville 15, managing to flick a pass to Justice Ellison for a first down.

A play later, Ellison turned in a scoring play, a 7-yard touchdown run for a 27-17 Wake Forest lead. Ellison led the team with 67 rushing yards