No. 9 Wake Forest loses to North Carolina, its first of the 2021 season

CHAPEL HILL — Wake Forest saw a three-score lead evaporate on Saturday against North Carolina, and its undefeated season went along with it.
The Deacons lost to UNC, 58-55, as the Tar Heels powered behind star running back Ty Chandler to upend the ninth-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Two Chandler touchdown runs in the fourth quarter sandwiched an interception by Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, a play that gave UNC possession near the red zone.
Chandler finished with 213 yards and four scores on 22 carries.
Wake Forest (8-1) attempted to respond after the Tar Heels tied with Chandler, 48-48. The Deacons tried a fourth-and-2 from the UNC 28-yard line. Hartman's pass attempt was swatted down, and the Tar Heels retook possession. UNC used the following drive to burn nearly six minutes off the clock and register the game-clinching filed goal with 2:12 remaining. Chandler added to the margin after another failed Wake Forest fourth down, rushing for a 50-yard gain.
The Deacons at one point led by 18, sporting a 45-27 margin midway through the third quarter. UNC went on a 24-0 run before Hartman connected with Jaquarii Roberson for a late touchdown. An onside kick attempt didn't convert, and UNC kneeled out the game.
Initially, the Wake Forest offense put on another scoring demonstration. Hartman and A.T. Perry yet again thrived on the road.
Hartman registered his third-straight game of five-or-more total touchdowns. Hartman finished with seven overall touchdowns (five passing and two rushing) along with two interceptions. Perry had his fourth-consecutive game of at least 100 yards receiving. His 129-yard performance against the Tar Heels consisted of two touchdown receptions, one of which was a 66-yard breakaway where Perry got completely behind the UNC defense.
Wake Forest scored five touchdowns in its first seven positions, trading control with North Carolina in a first half that featured six lead changes.
The Deacons pivot from its first losing result of 2021 to its last home game of the season against N.C. State. The Wolfpack is ranked 19th by the CFP.
