No. 9 Wake Forest loses to North Carolina, its first of the 2021 season

CHAPEL HILL — Wake Forest saw a three-score lead evaporate on Saturday against North Carolina, and its undefeated season went along with it.

The Deacons lost to UNC, 58-55, as the Tar Heels powered behind star running back Ty Chandler to upend the ninth-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Two Chandler touchdown runs in the fourth quarter sandwiched an interception by Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, a play that gave UNC possession near the red zone.

Chandler finished with 213 yards and four scores on 22 carries.

Wake Forest (8-1) attempted to respond after the Tar Heels tied with Chandler, 48-48. The Deacons tried a fourth-and-2 from the UNC 28-yard line. Hartman's pass attempt was swatted down, and the Tar Heels retook possession. UNC used the following drive to burn nearly six minutes off the clock and register the game-clinching filed goal with 2:12 remaining. Chandler added to the margin after another failed Wake Forest fourth down, rushing for a 50-yard gain.

The Deacons at one point led by 18, sporting a 45-27 margin midway through the third quarter. UNC went on a 24-0 run before Hartman connected with Jaquarii Roberson for a late touchdown. An onside kick attempt didn't convert, and UNC kneeled out the game.