Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's fake slide against Wake Forest prompts NCAA rule change

No more fake slides for quarterbacks at the college level. Call it the Kenny Pickett Rule.

That’s the message the NCAA has sent to officials after Pickett’s fake slide for Pittsburgh during his 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Wake Forest in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

Steve Shaw, the NCAA secretary-rules editor, has emailed officials adding language to a rule that a ball will become dead if a ball-carrier “simulates or fakes as if he will begin a feet-first slide,” according to reports.

In the first quarter of the ACC championship, Pickett was seen slowing as if he was going to slide, dragging his right foot for a couple of yards inside the Wake Forest 45, but then continued to run past Demon Deacons defenders Ja’Sir Taylor and Nick Andersen. Andersen stopped as it appeared that Pickett would slide but then couldn’t catch up as Pickett ran in for a touchdown.

Deacons coach Dave Clawson said after the game he hoped that the NCAA would look at that rule. And the NCAA was listening.