Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's fake slide against Wake Forest prompts NCAA rule change

No more fake slides for quarterbacks at the college level. Call it the Kenny Pickett Rule.
That’s the message the NCAA has sent to officials after Pickett’s fake slide for Pittsburgh during his 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Wake Forest in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.
Steve Shaw, the NCAA secretary-rules editor, has emailed officials adding language to a rule that a ball will become dead if a ball-carrier “simulates or fakes as if he will begin a feet-first slide,” according to reports.
In the first quarter of the ACC championship, Pickett was seen slowing as if he was going to slide, dragging his right foot for a couple of yards inside the Wake Forest 45, but then continued to run past Demon Deacons defenders Ja’Sir Taylor and Nick Andersen. Andersen stopped as it appeared that Pickett would slide but then couldn’t catch up as Pickett ran in for a touchdown.
Deacons coach Dave Clawson said after the game he hoped that the NCAA would look at that rule. And the NCAA was listening.
“I've never, ever seen that before,” Clawson said after the 45-21 loss. “You know, you just train your players, as soon as a quarterback starts sliding, you stop, because you touch him and it's going to be a penalty. He started his slide, and our kids stopped playing.”
Clawson also called it a bold move by the Heisman Trophy finalist.
“I mean, I don't think he did it intentionally,” Clawson said. “If he did, he's brilliant.”
Clawson acknowledged that there was no rule for it and he joked he would have his quarterback fake slide all the way down the field.
“There's no rule for it, so the officials were correct in letting it go,” Clawson said. “They made the correct ruling by not blowing it dead.”
Shaw told CBS Sports that Pickett’s play is something that everybody is now aware of.
“We'll know (a fake) on the field when we see it, and we'll kill it,” Shaw told CBS Sports.
No penalty will be called if another quarterback tries it, but the officials will call the play dead on the spot. The official's call will not be reviewable, Shaw said.
The rule change will be in place for Saturday's Army-Navy game, for the bowl season and the College Football Playoff and for FCS, Division II and Division III postseason games.
