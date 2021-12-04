Pitt stuffs Wake Forest in ACC football championship game

Wake Forest’s shot at winning an ACC football championship fell apart against Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

A subpar performance by the Demon Deacons all around added up to 45-21 loss to the Panthers.

Before 57,856 at Bank of America Stadium with the crowd split between both schools, the Panthers won their first ACC title since joining the league in 2011 on a seasonably warm night.

John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, estimated it was likely the largest crowd for a game in school history away from Truist Field. Wake Forest sold all 9,000 of tickets allotted from the ACC, and about half the stadium was filled with Wake Forest fans wearing black and gold.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those Wake fans were silenced in the second half when quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions, totaling four for the game.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy candidate and likely top five NFL draft pick, lived up to his billing and staked the Panthers to a 24-21 halftime lead. He ran for a 58-yard touchdown and threw for two touchdowns against a defense that had trouble making many tackles.