Pitt-Wake Forest in the ACC title game: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

On the flip side, Pitt has improved since Western Michigan. The Panthers have played RPOs better and are racking up sacks as they always do under defensive coordinator and play-caller Randy Bates. Pitt ranks second in the country with 46 sacks.

That's what I think is the biggest key to this game: Can Pitt's pressure do enough to disrupt Wake Forest's RPO offense? If it can, Pitt is 21-1 under Narduzzi when it records five or more sacks. But if that pressure doesn't get home, well, I think we're heading for a shootout, Ethan.

EJ: The slow mesh and the greater Wake Forest offense can break spirits and scoreboards. The thing that's made it so difficult on defenses all season is that it features many guys who know how to work in it. What I love about watching it is that, at its best, it's incredibly reactive and downright infuriating.

But there's also been instances of physical defensive lines crashing through and limiting its effects. You look at those games against UNC and Clemson most recently as pretty good examples: If the strong bodies are there, they spell a little more trouble for the Deacons. The Tigers D-line challenges anyone, especially a banged-up Deacons O-line at that point, but it really placed a lot of pressure on Sam.