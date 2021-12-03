Pitt-Wake Forest in the ACC title game: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

The ACC football championship game is here, and Wake Forest is in it.
If this is the first time you're reading this, then surprise. Grab yourself a ticket and get ready for a short drive to Charlotte.
The Demon Deacons (10-2) are Atlantic Division champs, and they're ranked No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Their opponent is right above them on the list: Coastal Division champ and No. 15 Pitt.
For the penultimate beat writer email exchange this season, the Journal is joined by Panthers football beat writer Johnny McGonigal to give some breakdown ahead of the game.
EJ: Johnny, we're approaching the end, my friend. If there's a person on the planet who expected our beats to cross in the ACC championship game, I'd like to meet them and buy them a beer.
We've seen some cool stuff this season. On my side, this Wake Forest team is approaching greatest-the-program-has-ever-seen status. You've watched a Heisman candidate, Kenny Pickett, truly soar. And obviously, he seems to be the best place to start.
I knew coming into the season that Kenny was a good college QB. I didn't realize he might take off like this. It makes me feel a little better that Las Vegas didn't either — I looked up preseason Heisman odds just to be sure, and he wasn't even listed — but why has this all come together for him and the team in such a special way?
JM: You mean to tell me you didn't predict an ACC championship between the teams picked to finish fourth in the Coastal and fifth in the Atlantic? It is wild, though. I don't know about you with Wake, but I predicted Pitt would finish 8-4. There was the possibility of a nine-win or 10-win season, but I figured like most that the Panthers would get bogged down by losing games they shouldn't, as they are wont to do.
The primary reason why Pitt pushed past its losses is Pickett. The stats are unreal, but let's start with his leadership. He called a players-only meeting after the Week 3 upset loss to Western Michigan, and that set a tone. There's an unshakable confidence among the team in Pickett's ability to get the job done by whatever means necessary. Dating back to his first career start, an upset of No. 2 Miami in 2017, he's always played that way. But now he's taking that approach while adding in prolific numbers.
Pickett made, potentially, a $10 million decision last December when he skipped the Senior Bowl and a fifth-round NFL grade to come back. A third year with Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple has paid dividends as Pickett, now a projected first-round pick, is reading the field like he never has and hitting Jordan Addison and others at a clip that's caught the eye of so many — including Heisman Trophy voters. It's been remarkable to watch.
What about Sam Hartman? His numbers and Pickett's are pretty similar. Did you expect this out of Hartman?
EJ: That 8-4 mark was a very logical place to end up with Wake Forest, too. If you looked at their schedule in the preseason, there were a couple early ACC games that would give the idea of this team's potential course. Virginia and Louisville matchups, in my mind, were quick litmus tests. Then the Deacons went up to Charlottesville and snuffed out a high-powered offense, following that up by holding off a late Louisville charge.
The final four games of the season — at UNC, vs. N.C. State, at Clemson and at Boston College — looked a lot less scary at the start of the month than it did when the season kicked off, but to get out of that stretch with two wins was a big deal, too. Especially against N.C. State, given the divisional expectations.
Sam hits a lot of the same notes as Kenny, at least in the security they bring to their programs. He's been around a long time now. In 2018 he was true freshman starter. The next year, Jamie Newman emerged and Sam was redshirted. He became the starter again in 2020, piecing together a strong year outside of a difficult bowl game. Funny enough, he's still just a redshirt sophomore (wild to type that out) thanks to the extra COVID-19 eligibility.
And this year, it's been a full-on reckoning. His scrambling ability has really caught me by surprise. He became only the fourth player, along with Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson, in ACC history to register 30 passing TDs and 10 rushing. I think he's probably their most successful goal-line back.
Very similarly to Pitt – I'm noticing more and more how alike these teams are – Wake Forest has been disappointed at times with the consistency of its defense. Particularly against the run game, the Deacons have struggled, in part due to player injuries and in part due to tackling. I know that Pitt has faced some frustration on that side as well. Where are the problems, and how have they addressed them as the season's gone on?
JM: There definitely have been defensive frustrations for Pitt fans this year and, really, throughout Pat Narduzzi's tenure. But it's more about the pass defense than it is against the run. The Panthers had the 12th-best run defense in the country in 2019. They were third nationally last year and are fifth so far this season.
If you asked Narduzzi what his defensive identity is, he'd say to stop the run and make teams win through the air. His press quarters scheme — putting corners on an island, being aggressive in crashing the backfield and challenging quarterbacks — got him the job at Pitt in the first place. He was Michigan State's defensive coordinator when the Spartans won 11-plus games four times in a six-year span. It worked.
Problem is, that system has been exposed in his time at Pitt by talented quarterbacks and RPO offenses. In a lot of ways, it can be a simple defense to go up against. After Pitt allowed 44 points to Western Michigan in a loss earlier this year, Broncos coach and former Syracuse offensive coordinator Tim Lester said Pitt took the same approach it did when the Panthers and Orange played in 2015. That's concerning.
On the flip side, Pitt has improved since Western Michigan. The Panthers have played RPOs better and are racking up sacks as they always do under defensive coordinator and play-caller Randy Bates. Pitt ranks second in the country with 46 sacks.
That's what I think is the biggest key to this game: Can Pitt's pressure do enough to disrupt Wake Forest's RPO offense? If it can, Pitt is 21-1 under Narduzzi when it records five or more sacks. But if that pressure doesn't get home, well, I think we're heading for a shootout, Ethan.
EJ: The slow mesh and the greater Wake Forest offense can break spirits and scoreboards. The thing that's made it so difficult on defenses all season is that it features many guys who know how to work in it. What I love about watching it is that, at its best, it's incredibly reactive and downright infuriating.
But there's also been instances of physical defensive lines crashing through and limiting its effects. You look at those games against UNC and Clemson most recently as pretty good examples: If the strong bodies are there, they spell a little more trouble for the Deacons. The Tigers D-line challenges anyone, especially a banged-up Deacons O-line at that point, but it really placed a lot of pressure on Sam.
One thing added to that potential issue is the health of running back Christian Beal-Smith. You might occasionally see a pass to someone from the backfield, but more often than not, there will be a running back in there to help pick up a blitz. Beal-Smith missed the N.C. State and Clemson games, came back against Boston College but had to leave the game early. My guess is that he will play if he can, considering the gravity of the game. He really provides so much outside of running the ball. He's a great blocker, and he's also a heck of a special teams guy.
The running back group last week featured Quinton Cooley, a guy who didn't get more than four carries until the second part of the season, and Christian Turner as Beal-Smith and Justice Ellison dealt with injuries. That will be a position group to watch.
I leave you with this one, and I'm really looking forward to Saturday as the days draws nearer: What's a matchup, or a few, that excite you and why in this game?
JM: Like you, I can't wait for Saturday. And selfishly, I'm glad that Pitt is facing Wake Forest and not Clemson or N.C. State. Obviously, Pitt played Clemson in late October, and the Panthers hosted N.C. State last year. Wake is one of a few ACC teams I haven't seen in person yet since taking over the Pitt beat in 2019.
I'm intrigued to see how the high-leverage battles between the two teams shake out. Wake's offense has the country's sixth-best third down conversion rate. Pitt's defense is sixth nationally on third down and tops in the country on fourth down. Pickett has been unconsciously good on third and fourth down, willing to take deep shots to Jordan Addison instead of settling for the yard or two needed to move the sticks. There will be a moment on third or fourth down that we all look back on as a turning point.
The other thing I'm looking to see is how Pitt's interior offensive linemen handle Wake's ability to shoot the gaps. Starting guard Jake Kradel has been out for a few games, which has been a big loss. Starting center Owen Drexel missed the Syracuse game, though I expect him to play. Drexel and the guys to his left and right have a tall task.
I know that's not a flashy matchup. But as a former undersized and untalented offensive lineman myself, it's one I'm keeping an eye on.
