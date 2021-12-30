 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preview: Wake Forest to face Rutgers in the Gator Bowl
0 Comments
top story

Preview: Wake Forest to face Rutgers in the Gator Bowl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wake Forest Pitt ACC Championship (copy)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has passed for 36 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards in 2021.

 Walt Unks, Journal

A preview of the Wake Forest football team's bowl game: 

What

Gator Bowl, No. 17 Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

When

11 a.m. Friday

Where

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV

ESPN

Records

Wake Forest: 10-3

Rutgers: 5-7

What to watch for

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

1. With a victory, Wake Forest can put the final pin in a program-defining season. Eleven victories would tie the school record and would lead to only the fifth time in program history that the Deacons finished the season ranked in the top 25. They achieved a program-high ranking of 10th in the Associated Press poll this season.

2. The Scarlet Knights’ defense could prove trickiest if it handles Wake Forest on first and second downs. Rutgers has the ninth-best rate of third-down conversions allowed (32.1%) in the country. Opposing offenses have converted 52 third downs on 162 opportunities. But Rutgers didn't renew the contract of defensive coordinator Robb Smith, whose unit allowed 24.6 points per game, and head coach Greg Schiano and his assistants will call the defense against Wake Forest.

3. Wake Forest will be without one of its stars. Jaquarii Roberson will pursue his NFL career, bringing to close a two-year stretch where he defined himself as one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. He’s notched more than 60 catches, 900 yards receiving and at least eight touchdowns in the last two seasons. It's not clear whether key Rutgers players who announced for the NFL draft, including wide receiver Bo Melton, running back Isaih Pacheco and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, will play.

The bell of the bowl

A large brass bell, left by Revolutionary War Col. Henry Rutgers, rings on the Rutgers campus on special occasions in athletics, writes legendary columnist Jerry Izenberg for NJ.com.

"If the Scarlet Knights could win this thing," Izenberg writes, "they would have fashioned an upset of serious bellringer dimension.

"They will have to do it without the extra football practices other bowl teams have had, and do it without the scouting preparations and planning that all other bowl coaching staffs get. They’ll have to do it with a 5-7 record, which would be an upset worthy of the Bells of St. Mary’s."

Notable

Rutgers, which has not beaten a top 25 team in 12 seasons, is making its first bowl appearance since 2014. The Scarlet Knights were a late substitution for Texas A&M, which pulled out because of a lack of available players because of injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues.

 Wake Forest's school-record 41.9 points per game ranks second in the ACC and fifth in the nation.

 Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdown this season. He also has 11 rushing scores.

 Rutgers' final regular-season game was Nov. 27, a 40-16 loss to Maryland. The Scarlet Knights trained for two weeks after the season, The Record of Hackensack, N.J., reports, but didn't reconvene to practice until Sunday.

What they're saying

"Well the first thing that stands out is they score a lot of points. … They’ve had some basketball scores this year. Their quarterback is an exceptional player, and they have as good of wideouts as we’ve played against anybody in the Big Ten. They’re that good. It’s going to be quite a challenge." – Schiano.

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert