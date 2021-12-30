Preview: Wake Forest to face Rutgers in the Gator Bowl

A preview of the Wake Forest football team's bowl game:
What
Gator Bowl, No. 17 Wake Forest vs. Rutgers
When
11 a.m. Friday
Where
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV
ESPN
Records
Wake Forest: 10-3
Rutgers: 5-7
What to watch for
1. With a victory, Wake Forest can put the final pin in a program-defining season. Eleven victories would tie the school record and would lead to only the fifth time in program history that the Deacons finished the season ranked in the top 25. They achieved a program-high ranking of 10th in the Associated Press poll this season.
2. The Scarlet Knights’ defense could prove trickiest if it handles Wake Forest on first and second downs. Rutgers has the ninth-best rate of third-down conversions allowed (32.1%) in the country. Opposing offenses have converted 52 third downs on 162 opportunities. But Rutgers didn't renew the contract of defensive coordinator Robb Smith, whose unit allowed 24.6 points per game, and head coach Greg Schiano and his assistants will call the defense against Wake Forest.
3. Wake Forest will be without one of its stars. Jaquarii Roberson will pursue his NFL career, bringing to close a two-year stretch where he defined himself as one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. He’s notched more than 60 catches, 900 yards receiving and at least eight touchdowns in the last two seasons. It's not clear whether key Rutgers players who announced for the NFL draft, including wide receiver Bo Melton, running back Isaih Pacheco and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, will play.
The bell of the bowl
A large brass bell, left by Revolutionary War Col. Henry Rutgers, rings on the Rutgers campus on special occasions in athletics, writes legendary columnist Jerry Izenberg for NJ.com.
"If the Scarlet Knights could win this thing," Izenberg writes, "they would have fashioned an upset of serious bellringer dimension.
"They will have to do it without the extra football practices other bowl teams have had, and do it without the scouting preparations and planning that all other bowl coaching staffs get. They’ll have to do it with a 5-7 record, which would be an upset worthy of the Bells of St. Mary’s."
Notable
• Rutgers, which has not beaten a top 25 team in 12 seasons, is making its first bowl appearance since 2014. The Scarlet Knights were a late substitution for Texas A&M, which pulled out because of a lack of available players because of injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues.
• Wake Forest's school-record 41.9 points per game ranks second in the ACC and fifth in the nation.
• Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdown this season. He also has 11 rushing scores.
• Rutgers' final regular-season game was Nov. 27, a 40-16 loss to Maryland. The Scarlet Knights trained for two weeks after the season, The Record of Hackensack, N.J., reports, but didn't reconvene to practice until Sunday.
What they're saying
"Well the first thing that stands out is they score a lot of points. … They’ve had some basketball scores this year. Their quarterback is an exceptional player, and they have as good of wideouts as we’ve played against anybody in the Big Ten. They’re that good. It’s going to be quite a challenge." – Schiano.
