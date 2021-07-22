Super seniors and a hardened core setting Wake Forest up to potentially close the gap

The go-to word around Wake Forest football is experience.
It’s everywhere, and there’s plenty of it. Eighteen returning starters even when the season-ending injuries for wide receiver Donavon Greene and right tackle Je’Vionte’ Nash are factored in from the offseason. A total of 53 lettermen are back, which includes nine super seniors using their extra eligibility.
So when asked on Thursday during ACC Kickoff about the potential for Wake Forest and other returner-heavy programs to shorten the distance between the Clemsons of the world, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson mentioned that development in his program leaned heavily on redshirting first-year players.
The super seniors offer the chance to make the strides longer.
“I'm hoping it closes the gap, and I'm hoping it gives us an opportunity to close the gap in the next three or four years,” Clawson said. “…We had 12 players last year that last year would have been their final year of eligibility, nine of the 12 chose to come back and spend a fifth, sixth or seventh years at Wake Forest.”
Wake Forest (4-5 in 2020) saw its season peak with back-to-back wins against Virginia and a Virginia Tech team that was ranked at the time. It ended with three canceled games that ended an exhausting year on a sour note.
Optimism is never tough to come by in the preseason, but Clawson made genuine points about the way a season derailed nationally by COVID-19 made his program better.
“First of all, I take that as a huge compliment that after spending four or five years with us, these guys wanted to spend another year," Clawson said. "Us buying time has always been our strategy to close the gap.
"We try to make up for that difference with that extra year of developing by redshirt. And now from COVID, it gets you two extra years with some of those players.”
Part of that is attributed to the team’s vaccination rate. The university is requiring Wake Forest students to be vaccinated, and the football team is benefiting from that: Clawson said when practices starts, 126 of 129 players on the team will fully vaccinated.
On top of that, though, the 2020 season helped fortify a roster and develop the voices of a leadership group. Clawson cited a player-only Zoom meeting during the season, when tiring circumstances and pauses bogged the team down.
There, Clawson said players delivered an ultimatum: The season was expected to be tough. Those that want to leave do so, but don’t try to talk teammates into making the move with you.
“After that, the rest of the team did this,” Clawson said, clasping his hands together. “And we have better leaders because of it.”
The consecutive victories against the Virginia members of the ACC featured a team clicking at the right time, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson remembers. He believes this team can take advantage of its seniority and find winning moments.
“We're a tough football team,” Roberson said. “We've been there for the past four or five years, and we just keep developing keep getting better keep developing players.”
Luke Masterson is one of those developed guys back for a super-senior season. He joined the program in 2016. Masterson will be moving to linebacker from safety, a move that Clawson hoped to make the last couple seasons.
Now the Deacons have the depth to allow the shift, an example of a positive roster situation.
On two days' notice in 2018, Masterson moved down to linebacker after an injury prompted it. The tape showed Clawson that the safety spot held him back.
As the Deacons ready for 2021, Masterson is getting excited about his chance to take advantage of a more-natural position. Now all Wake Forest has to due is show all its returners are a true benefit on the field.
“I think we're trying to figure that out every day,” Masterson said of the program capitalizing on its talent. “I think it starts with the players buying in, and I think we've got a great group of guys now that they really believe in themselves and believe in us as a program.”
