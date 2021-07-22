Super seniors and a hardened core setting Wake Forest up to potentially close the gap

“First of all, I take that as a huge compliment that after spending four or five years with us, these guys wanted to spend another year," Clawson said. "Us buying time has always been our strategy to close the gap.

"We try to make up for that difference with that extra year of developing by redshirt. And now from COVID, it gets you two extra years with some of those players.”

Part of that is attributed to the team’s vaccination rate. The university is requiring Wake Forest students to be vaccinated, and the football team is benefiting from that: Clawson said when practices starts, 126 of 129 players on the team will fully vaccinated.

On top of that, though, the 2020 season helped fortify a roster and develop the voices of a leadership group. Clawson cited a player-only Zoom meeting during the season, when tiring circumstances and pauses bogged the team down.

There, Clawson said players delivered an ultimatum: The season was expected to be tough. Those that want to leave do so, but don’t try to talk teammates into making the move with you.

“After that, the rest of the team did this,” Clawson said, clasping his hands together. “And we have better leaders because of it.”