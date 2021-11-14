Wake Forest and N.C. State, explosive and wacky, featured the Deacons taking control of the ACC

Wake’s response? A 13-play drive that went for more than six minutes and put the Wolfpack away. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said the offense’s tempo shifted throughout that drive to produce a sustainable score.

“If you don't score and they score, you want to have time to come back,” Clawson said. "And then once we got it inside of four minutes, at that point, we started bleeding the clock. And we are pretty much going to say that we are either going to win it or lose it on that drive.”

Hartman threw 47 times and accounted for four touchdowns. Leary threw it 60 and three scores. Hartman and two poor throws that turned into interceptions. A third was tipped in the end zone and corralled by N.C. State’s Derrick Pitts Jr.

Leary saw a pass snagged by Wake Forest’s J.J. Roberts and another by Nick Andersen. A completed Leary pass turned into a fumble, forced by Roberts and returned by Redd, to set up Hartman’s lone rushing touchdown of the night.

Understanding the sequence doesn’t matter as much as knowing how chockful the challenge was for the Deacons.