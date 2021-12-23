Wake Forest and Rutgers to square off in the Gator Bowl

Wake Forest's first postseason appearance came in the inaugural Gator Bowl in 1946, defeating South Carolina 26-14. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is the sixth-oldest college bowl.

Wake Forest has a 4-11 all-time record against Big Ten opponents. The Demon Deacons have victories over Indiana (2016), Purdue (2002) and two wins over Northwestern (1996, 1997).

Overall, the Deacons are 2-0 in their only two matchups against the Scarlet Knights with the victories coming in New Jersey in 1997 and at Truist Field in 1999.

"I appreciate TaxSlayer Gator Bowl President/CEO Greg McGarity and his staff for their perseverance in providing this postseason opportunity for our student-athletes who earned this with a 10-3 record and an Atlantic Division Championship this season," Wake Forest AD John Currie said in the release. "Our student-athlete families, alumni and fans are excited to be headed to Jacksonville next week and all eyes will be on Wake Forest University and our football program with the game broadcast on ESPN ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals that afternoon.

"I can't wait to see Jacksonville painted in Old Gold & Black on New Year's Eve."

