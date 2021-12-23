Wake Forest and Rutgers to square off in the Gator Bowl

After a tumultuous 24 hours, Wake Forest football has a bowl game opponent again.
Rutgers will be the Deacons' new matchup in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.
"I'm excited for our student-athletes who earned this opportunity to play in the prestigious TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. "Playing in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tier I bowl is exciting and our entire program is excited to head down to Jacksonville next week.
"... Our outstanding group of seniors deserves this proper sendoff as we compete for a championship next week."
The Scarlet Knights, who finished the season 5-7, fill the void created by Texas A&M. The Aggies had to pull out of the bowl on Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.
Early Thursday, the Division I Football Oversight Committee approved the process of selecting 5-7 teams as bowl-game replacements based off the most recent APR scores. Rutgers ranked first on the list.
Rutgers hasn't appeared in a bowl game since 2014, when the program beat North Carolina 40-21 in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Wake Forest is 10-3, winning the ACC's Atlantic Division and chalking up only the second double-digit victory season in program history.
Wake Forest's first postseason appearance came in the inaugural Gator Bowl in 1946, defeating South Carolina 26-14. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is the sixth-oldest college bowl.
Wake Forest has a 4-11 all-time record against Big Ten opponents. The Demon Deacons have victories over Indiana (2016), Purdue (2002) and two wins over Northwestern (1996, 1997).
Overall, the Deacons are 2-0 in their only two matchups against the Scarlet Knights with the victories coming in New Jersey in 1997 and at Truist Field in 1999.
"I appreciate TaxSlayer Gator Bowl President/CEO Greg McGarity and his staff for their perseverance in providing this postseason opportunity for our student-athletes who earned this with a 10-3 record and an Atlantic Division Championship this season," Wake Forest AD John Currie said in the release. "Our student-athlete families, alumni and fans are excited to be headed to Jacksonville next week and all eyes will be on Wake Forest University and our football program with the game broadcast on ESPN ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals that afternoon.
"I can't wait to see Jacksonville painted in Old Gold & Black on New Year's Eve."
