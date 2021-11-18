Wake Forest at Clemson: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

MC: It's really strength on strength (Deacons offense vs. Clemson defense) and weakness on weakness. ... I'm interested to see this year if Wake has time to take some of those big shots downfield. I'm thinking back to a couple years ago, I think Wake had everyone banged up when they came in at receiver, and it was clear early on that they just weren't going to take any of those shots, and they really seemed content to just get out of town and try to keep everyone healthy and go about their season. There's been times this year when Clemson has had guys running open in the secondary. Now they haven't played people that have been able to hit them. Even UConn last week, early on, they had some guys running open, and they just couldn't make the play. So a huge think is just protecting Hartman, giving the receivers time to get downfield. I do think Wake is one of the best teams in the country at taking some of those deep shots, so I do think that there will be some opportunities there, particularly when Brent Venables blitzes and blitz guys are in one-on-one matchups.