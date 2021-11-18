Wake Forest at Clemson: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

Wake Forest sits on the precipice of a major football program moment.
The Demon Deacons, who are No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, are 6-0 in the ACC and 9-1 overall going into a game at Clemson on Saturday in which they could clinch their division and a spot in the ACC title game. To do so, they'll have to take out the Atlantic stalwart, the winner of the last six straight conference crowns.
To learn more about the Tigers, the Journal reached out to Matt Connolly of ClemsonSports.com for help.
EJ: First off, the big thing that stands out to anybody that's not around Clemson every day is the sheer amount of injuries they've. What's it been like to watch this team react to all those, and where does it stand right now as far as just how they feel at this point?
MC: Yeah, it's been a really weird year. I mean, basically every week you're just kind of waiting to see what's going to happen. Every Sunday, Dabo (Swinney, the coach) has a teleconference where we've pretty much gotten injury news every single week. There's been times on Tuesday when we've learned that they had someone out for COVID. There's been times on Wednesday where we learned that someone is out last minute. It's mainly been on the offense. Three of the top four receivers to start the year are now out: Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson. The starting tight end Braden Galloway is out. Left guard Matt Buckhorst is out, they've had several other injuries that aren't to starters but that are guys who would've been in the rotation this year. Taisun Phommachanh, the backup quarterback who could really help against Wake Forest just with his running game; he's questionable. I'm not sure if he's going to be able to go. DJ Uiagalelei has been banged up some. He's battling a sprained PCL right now. So really just top to bottom, all year it's been injuries.
EJ: What's been the established identity of this team considering what they've dealt with?
MC: The reason why they've won as many games as they have, why they're 7-3 right now, it's just the defense. They go the first six games of the year against FBS teams and don't get to 20 points in regulation in any of them. It's just been low-scoring, close. grind it out, find a way to win games. Their defense has made stops late when they needed to. Against Louisville and Florida State, they did get some late scores when they needed to have them. So that's kind of been why they won those games as they finally started getting some scores late when they needed them. But overall it's just been relying on that defense. This is probably the game, more so than any so far this year, where ... they're also going to have to have more from the offense, and the offense is going to have to carry more of the load this week.
EJ: Do you feel like you've seen flashes of an offense that could still maybe find a late-season rhythm?
MC: There were several times early this year, where Clemson had a drive – like against Louisville, they had three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive or against N.C. State a couple of times, they had drives where they just went right down the field. And it was just like oh, man, this is it, the Clemson offense is back and then the next drive would be like a three-and-out or a turnover. And it's like, oh nevermind, this is actually just what Clemson is. This is just what the offense is. It's not an explosive offense. It's not an offense that does a good job of making the easy plays. The biggest issue all year has been hitting the layups. ... That's been the biggest reason for the struggle. It's just some of the easy things. whether it be a guy blocking the wrong person on the offensive line or at receiver or a drop or DJ missing an easy throw that would pick up a purse down and get to drive a live. They've just not been able to do that all year.
EJ: Is there a Wake Forest strength that you think plays into a Clemson weakness?
MC: It's really strength on strength (Deacons offense vs. Clemson defense) and weakness on weakness. ... I'm interested to see this year if Wake has time to take some of those big shots downfield. I'm thinking back to a couple years ago, I think Wake had everyone banged up when they came in at receiver, and it was clear early on that they just weren't going to take any of those shots, and they really seemed content to just get out of town and try to keep everyone healthy and go about their season. There's been times this year when Clemson has had guys running open in the secondary. Now they haven't played people that have been able to hit them. Even UConn last week, early on, they had some guys running open, and they just couldn't make the play. So a huge think is just protecting Hartman, giving the receivers time to get downfield. I do think Wake is one of the best teams in the country at taking some of those deep shots, so I do think that there will be some opportunities there, particularly when Brent Venables blitzes and blitz guys are in one-on-one matchups.
