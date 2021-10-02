Wake Forest celebrates Nick Sciba's birthday and a signature win in the early season

“We were saying on the sideline we want to be on the field,” Wake Forest safety Nick Andersen said. “We want to be in that moment. We want to get the ball back to our offense and give them the best opportunity to score.”

Clawson used several words after the game — guts, heart, resilience — to describe Wake Forest’s performance in the team’s tightest outcome of the season.

Knowing what the team's makeup, as well as what players experienced throughout their careers — especially last year’s season marred by the pandemic — he had the feeling his team could respond this way even before the game started.

But belief is one thing. Proof is another.

Wake Forest continues through a season so far that’s scaled up in difficulty. The first two opponents — Old Dominion and Norfolk State — shook off the rust. The Florida State and Virginia games proved it was no fluke, the last of which took the show on the road.

Outlasting Louisville is another clear step in the progression, and the Deacons are starting to show they can handle the pressure that comes with building expectations.