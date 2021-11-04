Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson addresses 'atrocious' label applied to defense

Dave Clawson will never come out and argue for a ranking.
The Wake Forest football coach has made that point multiple times this season. The reasons being that the ranking doesn't matter if focus is lost by his team. Plus, he doesn't think it's useful for a coach to enter those conversations anyway.
He will, however, defend his team when needed. On his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Clawson answered a fan question regarding the perception of the ACC being down without established powers like Clemson and Florida State leading the conference. It led to Clawson addressing the fact that ESPN analyst Joey Galloway referred to the Demon Deacons defense as "atrocious" during Tuesday night's initial College Football Playoff rankings reveal, with the Deacons at No. 9.
"When someone says their defense is atrocious – football today is different," Clawson said on the show. "And we run a tempo offense – and we’re really good on offense – but part of our production comes from that we play fast. So our defense is never going to have low-yardage totals because they’re going to play more snaps. And I’ve decided as a head coach, that’s how we’re going to play right now. That fits our football team."
Wake Forest's defense bounced back against Duke on Saturday, a 45-7 victory in Winston-Salem that moved the Deacons to 8-0 and left them as one of four undefeated Power Five teams. The performance followed back-to-back games against Syracuse and Army where run games capitalized on the unit.
Clawson pointed out that the Deacons tick positive marks in enough metrics to prove Galloway's point otherwise.
"We’re in the top half of the ACC in scoring defense (seventh, 23.9 points per game)," Clawson said. "We’re one of the top teams in the country in creating turnovers (tied for 10th with 17). Our situational defense in the red zone is good (tied for 20th in the nation). Our stop rate is in the top half of the country. And if you’re going to measure a defense by traditional ways, yardage – the way we play on offense, we’re never going to be high on that list."
Clawson also added that if Wake Forest continues winning, the first ranking and early reactions won't matter anyway. If the Deacons stay on this path potentially to the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 4, the season could be defining for the program.
"I can’t worry about the perception of it (the league)," Clawson said. "Certainly if Clemson had our schedule and our record, the league’s perceived differently because it’s Clemson or Florida State. That’s just the reality of it. That’s the history of Clemson football, that’s the history of Florida State football; those programs have been traditional powers for decades. And we’re trying to build that here.
"So hopefully some of the things we’re doing now will benefit us not just this year but next year and the year after that. And 10 and 20 years from that, maybe people perceive Wake Forest to be different because of what Jim Grobe did from ‘06 to ‘08 and what we’re doing now. Those perceptions take a long time to change. And just because we’re having a good year doesn’t mean the ACC is down."
Also said Clawson on the College Football Playoff committee: "There’s a bunch of people in a room that compare resumes, and you’d like to think that there’s equal weighting regardless of the name on the jersey, but we just need to win games. And if we win games, those things take care of themselves."
