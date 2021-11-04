Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson addresses 'atrocious' label applied to defense

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clawson pointed out that the Deacons tick positive marks in enough metrics to prove Galloway's point otherwise.

"We’re in the top half of the ACC in scoring defense (seventh, 23.9 points per game)," Clawson said. "We’re one of the top teams in the country in creating turnovers (tied for 10th with 17). Our situational defense in the red zone is good (tied for 20th in the nation). Our stop rate is in the top half of the country. And if you’re going to measure a defense by traditional ways, yardage – the way we play on offense, we’re never going to be high on that list."

Clawson also added that if Wake Forest continues winning, the first ranking and early reactions won't matter anyway. If the Deacons stay on this path potentially to the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 4, the season could be defining for the program.

"I can’t worry about the perception of it (the league)," Clawson said. "Certainly if Clemson had our schedule and our record, the league’s perceived differently because it’s Clemson or Florida State. That’s just the reality of it. That’s the history of Clemson football, that’s the history of Florida State football; those programs have been traditional powers for decades. And we’re trying to build that here.