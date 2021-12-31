Wake Forest converts on preseason potential, a program-defining season ends on a high

Wake Forest’s coronation started early in the third quarter on Friday, when it got true breathing room opened and its final victory of the season began to crest.
The Deacons’ defense, which started haggardly against an opponent — Rutgers — that opted in for the Gator Bowl on short notice, buttoned up. The unit authored the fourth performance of 10-or-fewer points allowed this season in a 38-10 victory. The offense cruised alongside, piling onto an already established lead.
Players doused Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson in a Gatorade bath with 35 seconds left on the clock, just before he made his way toward midfield for the coaches’ handshake. The potentially special team he hinted at during the preseason became one, finally, over the past four months.
“I told those guys last night, If we could get together in one week with the same group and do it all again, I would sign up,” Clawson said. “Some of them are back, but guys like Luke Masterson, Tra Redd, Sulaiman Kamara, Brandon Chapman who spent six years in our program, Miles Fox, a bunch of them, you can replace them as players, it's hard to replace them as people.
“They've been incredible. They're men. They've been incredible leaders for our program, and we're going to miss them. But we're going to enjoy this one.”
In one of the oldest bowl games around, against an opponent responsible for the first official game in college football history, the Deacons’ 38-10 victory ended on a high note that will be etched forever in the record books. Wake Forest matched the program’s watermark in victories, notching its 11th in to pull even with the 2006 Deacons, in a year full of achievements.
The Deacons appeared in the AP Poll higher than they ever have before, reaching No. 10 in early November. They forced their way into the College Football Playoff discussion, reaching as high as No. 9 in the initial CFP poll after an 8-0 start.
A football coach will tell you that polls don’t matter while in the thick of a season, and they don’t, really. But they’re a good indicator, at least after the fact, of the scale at which success was accomplished.
No one in or around the program will remember the flaws of this team as time moves on. The frustration of a defense that struggled at times will pass, just like the burn of an upset loss to North Carolina has mainly subsided. The ACC championship game loss to Pitt won’t be mentioned very often either, just like the Orange Bowl defeat for the 2006 Deacons after a conference championship won.
Those two teams will now sit together as pillars, pointed to as what could be possible again someday.
“You want to set big goals,” Quarterback Sam Hartman said. “You come here, and you get told you're going to Wake Forest because of education, and it's a beautiful campus or whatever.
“You know, I came here to play football and play at a high level and playing with the big dogs. And we did that this year.”
People will remember Hartman, the quarterback who will return and lead the team again in 2022. They’ll remember all the touchdowns he scored — he’s responsible for 50 to be exact, one short of Lamar Jackson’s ACC record — the beard that thrived during Wake Forest’s season-opening win streak and the way he could wiggle from a collapsing pocket and flick a long touchdown pass like it was scripted that way.
They’ll remember how the defense seemed to grab turnovers at just the right time. Whether that was against Rutgers — when the Deacons bookended halftime with back-to-back interceptions — or at other times, like when Redd, a safety, adjusted on a trick play at Army, grabbing a pick-six interception that became the biggest play of a 70-56 victory.
They’ll remember the way A.T. Perry could angle for a bit more space to grab touchdowns and still manage to get his feet inbounds. He had 15 scoring receptions this season, a program record. His three-touchdown performance against Syracuse, including the game winner in overtime, featured many plays that made heads shake in disbelief.
They’ll remember players such as running back Christian Beal-Smith, who could stand up a blitzer with blocking technique that some offensive linemen dream of, and Chapman, a tight end who had been with the Deacons since 2016 yet caught his first career touchdown pass only last month. He had two touchdown catches from Hartman against the Scarlet Knights.
They’ll remember kicker Nick Sciba and his deadly accuracy. His good nature and 89.5% career mark on field goals (which is the second in NCAA history) will make him Deacons’ hall-of-fame worthy as soon as possible.
The list could keep growing, but the point is that fandom is rewarded and fortified during these seasons.
Wake Forest should look very similar in 2022. The team will lose seven super-seniors but bring back most of its talent and firepower. The school held on to Clawson, its coach since 2013, and extended his contract, to try and maintain this winning track.
Potential was reached in Jacksonville on Friday. And what follows is excitement about what could follow.
“I'm just really proud of this team and everything that we've accomplished thus far,” Chapman said. “There's nothing but light at the end of the tunnel here. I'm looking forward to how good this team is going to be next year.”
