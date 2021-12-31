Wake Forest converts on preseason potential, a program-defining season ends on a high

In one of the oldest bowl games around, against an opponent responsible for the first official game in college football history, the Deacons’ 38-10 victory ended on a high note that will be etched forever in the record books. Wake Forest matched the program’s watermark in victories, notching its 11th in to pull even with the 2006 Deacons, in a year full of achievements.

The Deacons appeared in the AP Poll higher than they ever have before, reaching No. 10 in early November. They forced their way into the College Football Playoff discussion, reaching as high as No. 9 in the initial CFP poll after an 8-0 start.

A football coach will tell you that polls don’t matter while in the thick of a season, and they don’t, really. But they’re a good indicator, at least after the fact, of the scale at which success was accomplished.

No one in or around the program will remember the flaws of this team as time moves on. The frustration of a defense that struggled at times will pass, just like the burn of an upset loss to North Carolina has mainly subsided. The ACC championship game loss to Pitt won’t be mentioned very often either, just like the Orange Bowl defeat for the 2006 Deacons after a conference championship won.