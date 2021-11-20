Wake Forest deals with frustration today, regains focus tomorrow on its ACC title game hopes

The sky wasn’t falling for Wake Forest on Saturday, even though a loss to Clemson had dampened its day.

The No. 13 Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC) had their first chance to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division. They caught a Tigers team that’s trending in the right direction thanks to its defense.

The 48-27 defeat sprinkled some disappointment and provided Wake Forest’s first conference loss of the season. Yet at the same time, a special season so far can still end in a special way, especially if Wake Forest claims their season finale at Boston College next weekend.

Now does that make the Clemson loss easier to stomach? No. Especially with the recent trends that Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson pointed to after the game, even with the team's ACC chances still alive.

“We've lost two out of the last three on the road,” Clawson said. "And in the last three weeks, we've turned it over more than the first eight weeks of play. So we've had eight turnovers the past three games. You know, again, defensively, we played poorly.”

One unit thrived among all: the Clemson defense. The Tigers entered the game with at least four sacks registered in each of their last three games. Against Wake Forest, they had that many after the first quarter of play.