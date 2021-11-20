Wake Forest deals with frustration today, regains focus tomorrow on its ACC title game hopes

The sky wasn’t falling for Wake Forest on Saturday, even though a loss to Clemson had dampened its day.
The No. 13 Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC) had their first chance to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division. They caught a Tigers team that’s trending in the right direction thanks to its defense.
The 48-27 defeat sprinkled some disappointment and provided Wake Forest’s first conference loss of the season. Yet at the same time, a special season so far can still end in a special way, especially if Wake Forest claims their season finale at Boston College next weekend.
Now does that make the Clemson loss easier to stomach? No. Especially with the recent trends that Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson pointed to after the game, even with the team's ACC chances still alive.
“We've lost two out of the last three on the road,” Clawson said. "And in the last three weeks, we've turned it over more than the first eight weeks of play. So we've had eight turnovers the past three games. You know, again, defensively, we played poorly.”
One unit thrived among all: the Clemson defense. The Tigers entered the game with at least four sacks registered in each of their last three games. Against Wake Forest, they had that many after the first quarter of play.
Clemson bruised their way into the pocket, crashing into an offense line missing starting center Michael Jurgens. The Tigers sacked quarterback Sam Hartman seven times, hurrying him on three other plays. They had 10 deflections, one interception and two game-shifting fumbles that turned into points.
The first helped offset a mistake for the Clemson offense. In the red zone, Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went to pitch the ball to his running back, but it was slapped down by Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd. The very next play, Wake Forest running back Christian Turner took a handoff and had the ball knocked out by Myles Murphy. Clemson pounced on it, scoring a touchdown three plays later. Later in the quarter, Hartman was hit in the pocket and lost the ball. Again, Clemson corralled it. And again, Clemson scored. A game that had been within reach had buckled. The ability to recover vanished for the Deacons
“They took advantage of our mistakes,” Clawson said. “I thought our guys played hard, never quit, even to the bitter end. But we just made too many mistakes.”
The Deacons found little traction to start the game on offense. They converted only one first down in their first four drives. Fortunately, Clemson remained in striking distance for the Deacons to finally wake up.
Wake Forest authored back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter — 23-yard field goal by Nick Sciba and a 1-yard touchdown run by Turner — to pull closer.
Jaquarii Roberson, one of a few players who dealt with injury in last week’s game against N.C. State, returned to make six catches and register 91 yards or receiving. He caught three straight passes on the 11-play drive that yielded Turner’s score. The scoring rhythm found in the second quarter was hard to carry over when the fumbles crept in.
“Turnovers get you beat, and we had some turnovers that kind of changed the game,” Roberson said.
Clemson’s offense, which has dealt with injury and struggled with consistency, authored some of its best production of the season. The Tigers piled up 543 yards, which is a season high, and scored more than 40 points for only the third time this season — the other two opponents being South Carolina State and UConn.
The Deacons’ still have goals ahead of them. The lingering frustration of this game should be lopped off quickly. And that’s what Hartman is hopeful for as the locker room begins its shift away from only its second loss of the season.
“You tell me that we're 9-2 going into Boston College, playing for an ACC championship, I can't tell you that I wouldn't be excited and fired up,” Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman said. “So that's got to be the mentality.
“It stings and it burns. You would have loved to get this one and you know, credit to them. They came to play, they made a lot of plays, and we didn't.”
