Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson on bowl games, the ACC schedule and students

"One of the positives for us is we get to play North Carolina more often. That's a game that's part of our history and part of the Big Four and North Carolina football. The fact that we were only playing them once every six years got us to schedule them non-conference. ... But you gain something, and you lose something. What we lose is we've played North Carolina State for 110 straight years, and to see a game like that end is a negative."

"Our last two games, over 90 percent of the students at Wake Forest showed up for the game. I'd like to see any other school in the country boast those type of numbers. The engagement level was incredible. That's one of the unique aspects of coaching at Wake Forest, when you're at such a small school and a smart school. Our players know these other students, they go to classes, and they live with them. The engagement gave us energy and brought value to the entire university. Just as impressive are the 25 or 30 buses that we filled up to play right down the road in Charlotte in the ACC championship game. So my hope is the students had such a good time last year coming to our game, celebrating with our team after games, that now that just becomes part of their habit and part of their social experience being a student at Wake Forest."