Wake Forest football: What you need to know about the 2021 Demon Deacons

A preview of the Wake Forest football team going into its season-opening game at 7 p.m. Friday against Old Dominion.

Last season

4-5 overall, 3-4 ACC

Coach

Dave Clawson (40-45 in seven seasons at Wake Forest)

Last postseason appearance

2020; lost to Wisconsin 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Strengths

An offense known to fly brings back many pieces to take off again.

Weaknesses

Not so much a weakness as much as a question: How does depth hold up for the Demon Deacons, who battled durability at some position groups in the last couple of seasons?

Significant losses

RB Kenneth Walker, DE Boogie Basham, LB Ja’Cquez Williams, WR Donavon Greene (out for the season), OL Je'Vionte' Nash (out for the season)

Keys to the season