Wake Forest football: What you need to know about the 2021 Demon Deacons

A preview of the Wake Forest football team going into its season-opening game at 7 p.m. Friday against Old Dominion.
Last season
4-5 overall, 3-4 ACC
Coach
Dave Clawson (40-45 in seven seasons at Wake Forest)
Last postseason appearance
2020; lost to Wisconsin 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Strengths
An offense known to fly brings back many pieces to take off again.
Weaknesses
Not so much a weakness as much as a question: How does depth hold up for the Demon Deacons, who battled durability at some position groups in the last couple of seasons?
Significant losses
RB Kenneth Walker, DE Boogie Basham, LB Ja’Cquez Williams, WR Donavon Greene (out for the season), OL Je'Vionte' Nash (out for the season)
Keys to the season
A hot start and a strong finish in ACC play can take this season from good to great. Wake Forest finishes with a tough four-game stretch: North Carolina, N.C. State, Clemson and Boston College. Only the game against the Wolfpack is in Winston-Salem. Clemson, N.C. State and Boston College are the predicted top three for the Atlantic Division. Taking out two of those four, and it might spell Clawson’s best season in Wake Forest.
They should beat …
Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke
They'll likely lose to ...
Clemson, North Carolina
And these are tossups ...
Florida State, Louisville, Army, N.C. State, Boston College
Breaking down the roster
Offense
Skill positions
Stars of the group: QB Sam Hartman, RB Christian Beal-Smith
Player primed for a step forward: WR A.T. Perry
Assessment: Hartman continues to be one of the steady quarterbacks in the ACC. And even without Greene, a Mount Airy graduate, he’ll have plenty of receiving options. Perry and Jahmal Banks had their fair shares of quality catches during preseason camp. Jaquarii Roberson is an All-ACC receiver and a proven commodity in the slot. This should be fun to watch.
Line
Star of the group: LT Zach Toms
Player primed for a step forward: RT DeVonte Gordon
Assessment: Toms brings in 23 games of starter experience, and he’s more than capable of protecting Hartman’s blind side. The other side of the line gives Gordon his first starting opportunity. Je’Vionte’ Nash will be missed in the right tackle spot, but Gordon showed promise during fall camp to go along with his imposing frame (6 feet 5, 303 pounds).
Defense
Line
Star of the group: Miles Fox
Player primed for a step forward: Rondell Bothroyd
Assessment: Fox returns as the team’s leading sack artist, with his 10.5 tackles for loss. Bothroyd is an easy answer – he came on strong as a freshman in 2019 before an injury in the season finale led to a shorter 2020 season. A full and healthy season will help him thrive again.
Linebackers
Star of the group: Ryan Smenda
Player primed for a step forward: Luke Masterson
Assessment: Smenda gets his chance to lead the room now after the departure of Ja’Cquez Williams, who led the team with 73 tackles. Williams is now at La.-Monroe. Masterson, a Deacon since 2017, makes the shift from safety. Clawson and the staff think Masterson, playing occasionally at linebacker in times of need because of injuries, will excel at the second level.
Secondary
Star of the group: Nasir Greer
Player primed for a step forward: Caelan Carson
Assessment: Greer is finally healthy after a 2019 injury gave him limited opportunities in 2020. Carson made great use of a year – playing in eight games (starting in six) with 25 tackles and an interception – that didn’t count against eligibility. Now he enters the season opener as a freshman starter at corner. Nick Andersen is out for the first game.
Special teams
Star of the group: Nick Sciba
Player primed for a step forward: Justice Ellison
Assessment: Sciba will continue along his accurate path this season. Right now, he’s the most accurate kicker in ACC history (with a minimum of 50 attempts) and third all-time in career field-goal percentage. He has made 57 of his 64 attempts, an 89.1% clip. Keep an eye on Justice Ellison: The freshman running back is solid and shifty and should make for interesting punt-return option if he gets the chance.
Schedule
Sept. 3: Old Dominion, 7 (ACC)
Sept. 11: Norfolk State, noon (ACC Network Extra)
Sept. 18: Florida State, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN)
Sept. 24: At Virginia, 7 (ESPN2)
Oct. 2: Louisville
Oct. 9: At Syracuse
Oct. 23: At Army, noon (CBS Sports)
Oct. 30: Duke
Nov. 6: At North Carolina (non-conference)
Nov. 13: N.C. State
Nov. 20: At Clemson
Nov. 27: At Boston College
