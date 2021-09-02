 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest football: What you need to know about the 2021 Demon Deacons
0 Comments
top story

Wake Forest football: What you need to know about the 2021 Demon Deacons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WFUVT (copy)

Quarterback Sam Hartman will lead an offense that should be effective and entertaining.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

A preview of the Wake Forest football team going into its season-opening game at 7 p.m. Friday against Old Dominion.

Last season

4-5 overall, 3-4 ACC

Coach

Dave Clawson (40-45 in seven seasons at Wake Forest)

Last postseason appearance

2020; lost to Wisconsin 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Strengths

An offense known to fly brings back many pieces to take off again.

Weaknesses

Not so much a weakness as much as a question: How does depth hold up for the Demon Deacons, who battled durability at some position groups in the last couple of seasons?

Significant losses

RB Kenneth Walker, DE Boogie Basham, LB Ja’Cquez Williams, WR Donavon Greene (out for the season), OL Je'Vionte' Nash (out for the season)

Keys to the season

A hot start and a strong finish in ACC play can take this season from good to great. Wake Forest finishes with a tough four-game stretch: North Carolina, N.C. State, Clemson and Boston College. Only the game against the Wolfpack is in Winston-Salem. Clemson, N.C. State and Boston College are the predicted top three for the Atlantic Division. Taking out two of those four, and it might spell Clawson’s best season in Wake Forest.

They should beat …

Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke

They'll likely lose to ...

Clemson, North Carolina

And these are tossups ...

Florida State, Louisville, Army, N.C. State, Boston College

Breaking down the roster

Offense

Skill positions

Stars of the group: QB Sam Hartman, RB Christian Beal-Smith

Player primed for a step forward: WR A.T. Perry

Assessment: Hartman continues to be one of the steady quarterbacks in the ACC. And even without Greene, a Mount Airy graduate, he’ll have plenty of receiving options. Perry and Jahmal Banks had their fair shares of quality catches during preseason camp. Jaquarii Roberson is an All-ACC receiver and a proven commodity in the slot. This should be fun to watch.

Line

Star of the group: LT Zach Toms

Player primed for a step forward: RT DeVonte Gordon

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Assessment: Toms brings in 23 games of starter experience, and he’s more than capable of protecting Hartman’s blind side. The other side of the line gives Gordon his first starting opportunity. Je’Vionte’ Nash will be missed in the right tackle spot, but Gordon showed promise during fall camp to go along with his imposing frame (6 feet 5, 303 pounds).

Defense

Line

Star of the group: Miles Fox

Player primed for a step forward: Rondell Bothroyd

Assessment: Fox returns as the team’s leading sack artist, with his 10.5 tackles for loss. Bothroyd is an easy answer – he came on strong as a freshman in 2019 before an injury in the season finale led to a shorter 2020 season. A full and healthy season will help him thrive again.

Linebackers

Star of the group: Ryan Smenda

Player primed for a step forward: Luke Masterson

Assessment: Smenda gets his chance to lead the room now after the departure of Ja’Cquez Williams, who led the team with 73 tackles. Williams is now at La.-Monroe. Masterson, a Deacon since 2017, makes the shift from safety. Clawson and the staff think Masterson, playing occasionally at linebacker in times of need because of injuries, will excel at the second level.

Secondary

Star of the group: Nasir Greer

Player primed for a step forward: Caelan Carson

Assessment: Greer is finally healthy after a 2019 injury gave him limited opportunities in 2020. Carson made great use of a year – playing in eight games (starting in six) with 25 tackles and an interception – that didn’t count against eligibility. Now he enters the season opener as a freshman starter at corner. Nick Andersen is out for the first game.

Special teams

Star of the group: Nick Sciba

Player primed for a step forward: Justice Ellison

Assessment: Sciba will continue along his accurate path this season. Right now, he’s the most accurate kicker in ACC history (with a minimum of 50 attempts) and third all-time in career field-goal percentage. He has made 57 of his 64 attempts, an 89.1% clip. Keep an eye on Justice Ellison: The freshman running back is solid and shifty and should make for interesting punt-return option if he gets the chance.

Schedule

Sept. 3: Old Dominion, 7 (ACC)

Sept. 11: Norfolk State, noon (ACC Network Extra)

Sept. 18: Florida State, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN)

Sept. 24: At Virginia, 7 (ESPN2)

Oct. 2: Louisville

Oct. 9: At Syracuse

Oct. 23: At Army, noon (CBS Sports)

Oct. 30: Duke

Nov. 6: At North Carolina (non-conference)

Nov. 13: N.C. State

Nov. 20: At Clemson

Nov. 27: At Boston College

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

What

Football season opener, Old Dominion (1-11 in 2019; did not play in 2020) at Wake Forest (4-5 in 2020)

Where

Truist Field, Winston-Salem

When

7 p.m. Friday

TV

ACC

Tickets and information

GoDeacs.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was Josh Allen's season a fluke?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News