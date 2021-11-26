Wake Forest gets second chance to claim division title against Boston College

What
Wake Forest at Boston College
When
Noon Saturday
Where
Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV
ESPN2
Records
Wake Forest: 6-1 ACC. 9-2 overall.
Boston College: 2-5, 6-5.
What to watch for
1. Like last week, this could be a division-clinching win for the Deacons. Wake Forest lost to Clemson last week, 48-27, for its first ACC loss of the season (here's a reminder, again, that the UNC game was a non-conference game). A victory would claim the Atlantic for the Deacons and put them in a matchup with Coastal winner Pitt next week in the ACC title game.
2. Here’s a quick reminder of the Atlantic scenarios should the Deacons falter: A Wake Forest loss paired with an N.C. State victory gives the Wolfpack the title-game spot because of ACC tiebreaking guidelines. If both of those teams lose, Clemson wins the Atlantic. The Tigers have won the conference title for the last six straight seasons.
3. Cleaning up turnovers will help contribute to a Deacons’ win. Wake Forest had seven total turnovers in the first eight games. Since then, they’ve registered eight in the last three, in which they’re 1-2. Protecting the football gives Wake Forest a better chance at its first ACC title-game berth since 2006.
What they're saying
"There’s only so much you can say and do. I mean, the players know what’s at stake. If you win, we’re in the ACC Championship game, and that’s one of our goals here. … No matter what I say or do or present it, the players know what’s at stake." – Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson on keeping the title-game implications from adding pressure to the team.
Tickets and information
336-727-7165