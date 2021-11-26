Wake Forest gets second chance to claim division title against Boston College

What

Wake Forest at Boston College

When

Noon Saturday

Where

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV

ESPN2

Records

Wake Forest: 6-1 ACC. 9-2 overall.

Boston College: 2-5, 6-5.

What to watch for

1. Like last week, this could be a division-clinching win for the Deacons. Wake Forest lost to Clemson last week, 48-27, for its first ACC loss of the season (here's a reminder, again, that the UNC game was a non-conference game). A victory would claim the Atlantic for the Deacons and put them in a matchup with Coastal winner Pitt next week in the ACC title game.

2. Here’s a quick reminder of the Atlantic scenarios should the Deacons falter: A Wake Forest loss paired with an N.C. State victory gives the Wolfpack the title-game spot because of ACC tiebreaking guidelines. If both of those teams lose, Clemson wins the Atlantic. The Tigers have won the conference title for the last six straight seasons.