Wake Forest hires Brad Lambert, a former Deacons staffer, as defensive coordinator

Wake Forest is bringing back a familiar name to take over its defense.

The football program announced on Wednesday that Brad Lambert would be the program's new defensive coordinator. Lambert, most recently the DC at Purdue, coached at Wake Forest from 2001 to 2010, spending the final three of those seasons as defensive coordinator under former coach Jim Grobe.

"Brad Lambert is an extremely accomplished coach and has a long track record of helping young men achieve great success on and off the field throughout his career,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said through a school-issued release. "With his experience as a head coach and leading some of the top defensive units in the country, he will come to Winston-Salem and make an immediate impact on our program.

" His background at Wake Forest will help him hit the ground running as he builds great relationships with our players and gets on the recruiting trail."

Lambert left Wake Forest to become the first head coach at Charlotte, where he worked from 2011 to 2018. He served as defensive coordinator at Marshall from 2019 to 2020 before joining the Boilermakers staff.