Wake Forest hires Brad Lambert, a former Deacons staffer, as defensive coordinator

Wake Forest is bringing back a familiar name to take over its defense.
The football program announced on Wednesday that Brad Lambert would be the program's new defensive coordinator. Lambert, most recently the DC at Purdue, coached at Wake Forest from 2001 to 2010, spending the final three of those seasons as defensive coordinator under former coach Jim Grobe.
"Brad Lambert is an extremely accomplished coach and has a long track record of helping young men achieve great success on and off the field throughout his career,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said through a school-issued release. "With his experience as a head coach and leading some of the top defensive units in the country, he will come to Winston-Salem and make an immediate impact on our program.
" His background at Wake Forest will help him hit the ground running as he builds great relationships with our players and gets on the recruiting trail."
Lambert left Wake Forest to become the first head coach at Charlotte, where he worked from 2011 to 2018. He served as defensive coordinator at Marshall from 2019 to 2020 before joining the Boilermakers staff.
He coached linebackers for nine of his original 10 seasons with the Deacons, leading the safeties in his final season.
Under his guidance, Aaron Curry won the Butkus Award in 2008. Curry was one of five starters on the defense that featured five NFL Draft picks: Curry, linebacker Stanley Arnoux, safety Chip Vaughn, and defensive backs Alphonso Smith and Brandon Ghee.
Wake Forest will be the second school where Lambert has worked multiple stints. Prior to his two previously mentioned seasons at Marshall, he earned his first on-field position with the Thundering Herd in 1990 as defensive ends coach. He spent five years there before following former Marshall head coach Jim Donnan to Marshall.
“Wake Forest is a special place and I am fired up to return to Winston-Salem and build off the sustained success Coach Clawson, his staff and the student-athletes have achieved,” Lambert said in the release. “I want to thank our players at Purdue for all their hard work and dedication over the past year and Coach Jeff Brohm for giving our family a chance to join the Boilermaker community. I look forward to getting to know our players and hitting the ground running this spring.”
