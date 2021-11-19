Wake Forest looks for division-clinching football win at Clemson

A guide to the Wake Forest-Clemson football game:

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ESPN

Records

Wake Forest: 6-0 ACC, 9-1 overall.

Clemson: 5-2, 7-3.

What to watch for

1. This could be it. If Wake Forest secures a win, the Demon Deacons would make the program’s second ACC championship game appearance (Wake Forest won in 2006). The Deacons haven’t won in Death Valley since 1998. So securing their 10th victory would be a banner day overall.

2. The Deacons surrendered 42 points versus N.C. State. Fourteen of those came from Wolfpack special-team success – a 100-yard touchdown kickoff return and a 72-yard return that set up another score, both of those returns from Bam Knight. The State point total looks similar to Wake Forest's other defensive performances, but it was a different day for the defense. The unit allowed only three third-down conversions out of 14 attempts.