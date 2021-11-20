Wake Forest loses at Clemson, still in hunt for ACC title game spot

Wake Forest's football team lost at Clemson on Saturday 48-27, leaving the search ongoing for a spot in the ACC championship game.

The Demon Deacons (6-1 ACC, 9-2 overall), who entered the game No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, can still claim the Atlantic Division title with a victory in its season finale at Boston College on Saturday. An ACC championship game appearance, at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 in Charlotte, would be Wake Forest's second.

The ACC champion, which will be ranked too low for consideration for the four-team College Football Playoff, is guaranteed a New Year's Six bowl bid, likely either the Peach on Dec. 30 in Atlanta or the Fiesta on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz.

With Wake Forest trailing 17-10 at halftime, the Deacons' defense came up with a significant play. Defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd swatted down a pitch attempt by Clemson in the red zone. The Deacons' shot at momentum was wiped out on the next play, though. Wake Forest running back Christian Turner took a handoff and fumbled, allowing the Tigers to take back possession.

They scored three plays later to take a two-touchdown lead. The Tigers piled it on from there — Clemson outscored Wake Forest 21-3 in the third quarter. Two of the Tigers' third-quarter scores came directly from Deacons fumbles.