Wake Forest opens football camp on Thursday: Five things to know about the Demon Deacons

Wake Forest, which went 4-5 last season, will open football practice on Thursday.
Here are a few updates along with a few thoughts from Coach Dave Clawson from the program’s media day Wednesday:
Stepping up for absent Greene
Donavon Greene’s absence for the season prompts a need for the Deacons to find an explosive threat.
Greene, from Mount Airy, averaged 20.1 yards per catch last season and, according to ESPN’s David Hale, registered 27.6% of Wake Forest’s explosive plays (runs of 12-plus yards or passes of 16-plus yards) in 2020.
A passing game featuring slot receiver Jaquarii Roberson, projected to make All-ACC, among others will still feature plenty of highlights. The development of someone who can get to and through the third level such as Greene will be key for an offense that averaged 36 points per game last season.
Nasir Greer health update
Clawson said the junior safety is cleared to practice.
Greer, a junior, tore an ACL near the end of the 2019 season. He appeared in three games in 2020 before being declared out for the rest of the season.
Greer appeared in 12 games during 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he starred during Wake Forest’s 24-18 victory against North Carolina. Greer had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in that game.
An offensive line plugging a hole
Offensive line has become one of the Deacons’ most reliable position groups as of late. Clawson feels it can navigate the loss of right tackle Ji’Vionte’ Nash to a season-ending injury during the offseason.
Clawson said Spencer Clapp would be moved to tackle. Clapp (who’s listed at 6 feet 6 and 302 pounds), DeVonte Gordon (6-5, 303) and returning left tackle Zach Tom give him an experienced group to go go with C.J. Elmonus, Christian Forbes and Zach Vaughan, who are all freshmen.
Nash plans to come back next season for a seventh year, according to Clawson.
“Our ‘22 O-line just got better,” Clawson said.
The balance of the super seniors
With nine super-seniors returning for their extra year of eligibility — tight end Brandon Chapman; offensive linemen Terrance Davis and Nash; defensive linemen Miles Fox and Sulaiman Kamara; defensive backs Luke Masterson, Traveon Redd and Ja’Sir Taylor; and wide receiver Donald Stewart — another wrinkle is added to depth-chart management for the coaching staff.
Clawson joked that as happy as he was to add them back, there might be a player in their position group who may have been a little disappointed by the idea of fewer reps again.
But Clawson said the situation is pretty simple: The best players will play.
“That’s football – it’s competition,” Clawson said. “And quite honestly, we had some guys transfer and leave because of that.”
Clawson on evolving his thought process
Entering his 22nd year as a head coach, Clawson expanded on the way his thought process has changed during his career. As a younger head coach at the FCS level, he was worried about coaching the quarterbacks and coordinating the offense and the installations that came with those responsibilities.
Now, he can focus on big picture and the puzzle that comes with every new season. He enjoys that.
“Every team’s different, every team’s unique, every team takes on their own personality,” Clawson said. “But I think in camp, one of our goals is to forge a mental toughness and a grit that when those bad things happen, there’s a mindset that ‘Hey, this is just another obstacle we’re going to overcome.’”
