Wake Forest opens football camp on Thursday: Five things to know about the Demon Deacons

Wake Forest, which went 4-5 last season, will open football practice on Thursday.

Here are a few updates along with a few thoughts from Coach Dave Clawson from the program’s media day Wednesday:

Stepping up for absent Greene

Donavon Greene’s absence for the season prompts a need for the Deacons to find an explosive threat.

Greene, from Mount Airy, averaged 20.1 yards per catch last season and, according to ESPN’s David Hale, registered 27.6% of Wake Forest’s explosive plays (runs of 12-plus yards or passes of 16-plus yards) in 2020.

A passing game featuring slot receiver Jaquarii Roberson, projected to make All-ACC, among others will still feature plenty of highlights. The development of someone who can get to and through the third level such as Greene will be key for an offense that averaged 36 points per game last season.

Nasir Greer health update

Clawson said the junior safety is cleared to practice.

Greer, a junior, tore an ACL near the end of the 2019 season. He appeared in three games in 2020 before being declared out for the rest of the season.