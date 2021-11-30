Wake Forest outlasts Northwestern in overtime

A recap of Wake Forest’s 77-73 victory against Northwestern on Tuesday.
Why the Deacons won
The Deacons needed overtime, and got two big plays from forward Jake LaRavia. He hit a baseline fadeaway with four seconds remaining. Then on Northwestern’s inbound play, he stole an errant pass, drew a foul and chipped in both free-throw attempts to win the game for Wake Forest.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: 21 points, 7-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds.
Alondes Williams: 21 points, nine rebounds , four assists.
Isaiah Mucius: 12 points, five rebounds.
Notable
Northwestern’s Boo Buie threw in a layup off a give-and-go inbounds play with 20 seconds left in overtime. Wake Forest took their possession, got to halfcourt and called timeout.
Then Jake LaRavia took over. He scored 9 of the Deacons’ 13 overtime points. That consisted of two made baskets and five made free throws.
LaRavia registered at least 15 points and seven rebounds in each of the last three games.
Alondes Williams became a factor in the closing minutes of regulation to keep Wake Forest around. He split two defenders late in the shot clock to score a layup and help the Deacons trade baskets.
He drew a foul before the game’s final media timeout, hitting two free throws as play resumed. Northwestern, however, kept finding enough answers to keep the game tied.
Northwestern started the second half on an 8-0 run, allowing the Wildcats to take a 40-39 lead after just under two minutes.
But the Deacons weathered that push by dialing up defensive intensity. They forced back-to-back turnovers, resulting in five points and forcing Northwestern into a timeout.
The sequence prompted probably the loudest moment in Joel Coliseum all night outside LaRavia’s winning series, with coach Steve Forbes letting out a roar as the bench hopped up to welcome the five on the court into the huddle.
Twelve of Wake Forest’s first 16 points came from behind the 3-point line. Isaiah Mucius hit the first one, followed by LaRavia hitting two on back-to-back possessions. Williams added the fourth before the Deacons’ offense cooled.
They used the 3 to climb out of a small deficit too. The Deacons trailed, 20-19, entering a timeout with 7:41 remaining in the first half. They hit three-consecutive 3s — from Williams, Walton and Mucius — to find breathing room.
Wake Forest finished 10-of-25 from long range.
Record
Wake Forest: 7-1 overall
Up next
Wake Forest: at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. Saturday
336-727-7165