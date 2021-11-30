Wake Forest outlasts Northwestern in overtime

Alondes Williams became a factor in the closing minutes of regulation to keep Wake Forest around. He split two defenders late in the shot clock to score a layup and help the Deacons trade baskets.

He drew a foul before the game’s final media timeout, hitting two free throws as play resumed. Northwestern, however, kept finding enough answers to keep the game tied.

Northwestern started the second half on an 8-0 run, allowing the Wildcats to take a 40-39 lead after just under two minutes.

But the Deacons weathered that push by dialing up defensive intensity. They forced back-to-back turnovers, resulting in five points and forcing Northwestern into a timeout.

The sequence prompted probably the loudest moment in Joel Coliseum all night outside LaRavia’s winning series, with coach Steve Forbes letting out a roar as the bench hopped up to welcome the five on the court into the huddle.

Twelve of Wake Forest’s first 16 points came from behind the 3-point line. Isaiah Mucius hit the first one, followed by LaRavia hitting two on back-to-back possessions. Williams added the fourth before the Deacons’ offense cooled.