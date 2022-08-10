Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, projected to be the top player in the ACC during the 2022 football season, will be out indefinitely after seeking attention for a "non-football-related condition."

Wake Forest announced the news this morning, after a medical evaluation of Hartman on Tuesday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

What the condition is nor how long Hartman could be out are not clear.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in a statement. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process, and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

A statement attributed to the athletics department read: "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam’s privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support."

Other statements from Wake Forest, from Coach Dave Clawson and athletics director John Currie, supported and praised Hartman but also struck a tone that suggested any return could be later rather than sooner.

“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," Clawson said. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

Currie, in a statement, added: “Our No. 1 priority at Wake Forest is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. As we rally around Sam and his family, we are grateful for the expert care and attention provided by our entire sports medicine team led by head physician Dr. Chris Miles and head trainer/associate athletics director Niles Fleet. Sam Hartman represents everything right about intercollegiate athletics and the unparalleled team culture Coach Clawson has built at Wake Forest. We know all of Deacon Nation is in his corner.”