Wake Forest rolls against Virginia in first road game of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Wake Forest’s first road game of the season did nothing to stop its winning way.
The Deacons (2-0 ACC, 4-0 overall) controlled throughout in a 37-17 victory at Virginia on Friday night, and they did so in a well-rounded outing. Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions — four touchdowns and three field goals — while the defense kept Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and his high-flying attack muted.
Sam Hartman threw three touchdowns for the Deacons. Two of those came in the third quarter. The first was a trick play that led to the first career touchdown of tight end Blake Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor grad. The second went to A.T. Perry near the end of the quarter to create more scoring separation.
A wide-open Taylor Morin grabbed the first points of the game, catching a 39-yard touchdown with no one close to him. Then the Deacons’ defense served as the throttle for the first half. Two Virginia red zone trips turned into only a field goal.
Virginia (0-2, 2-2) went for a fourth-and-goal to end its first possession, 5 yards away from the end zone, only for the pass to fall incomplete with a breakup from Caelen Carson. It was UVa’s most threatening series of the first half.
Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba connected on kicks of 46, 23 and 35 yards. He’s hit 19 straight, dating to the second half of the Campbell game during the 2020 season.