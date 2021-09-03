 Skip to main content
Wake Forest rolls easily in season opener versus Old Dominion
Wake Forest rolls easily in season opener versus Old Dominion

A Wake Forest victory came easy on Friday night. The Deacons marched to a 42-10 win against Old Dominion thanks to the stellar play of two seniors in Christian Beal-Smith and Ja’Sir Taylor.

Beal-Smith, an East Forsyth grad, punched in two touchdowns while rushing for 74 yards on 11 carries. He rattled off the first touchdown of the game, a 48-yard sprint down the left sideline. He added another from 1-yard out in the third.

Taylor might have registered the best run of the night, though. The safety took a second-quarter kickoff return for a 99-yard touchdown where he broke a pair of tackles and took off. He also corralled a tipped pass for a second-quarter interception, giving the Deacons another chance to score before halftime in a game already out of reach.

Old Dominion pieced together a solid effort at the start, especially considering the Monarchs hadn’t played a football game since the 2019 season. ODU opted out of fall sports competition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monarchs’ only score of the first half, with 0:28 left in the first quarter, came from a 38-yard field goal. Wake Forest steadily pulled away from there. The Deacons will host Norfolk State next week.

