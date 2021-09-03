Wake Forest rolls easily in season opener versus Old Dominion

A Wake Forest victory came easy on Friday night. The Deacons marched to a 42-10 win against Old Dominion thanks to the stellar play of two seniors in Christian Beal-Smith and Ja’Sir Taylor.

Beal-Smith, an East Forsyth grad, punched in two touchdowns while rushing for 74 yards on 11 carries. He rattled off the first touchdown of the game, a 48-yard sprint down the left sideline. He added another from 1-yard out in the third.

Taylor might have registered the best run of the night, though. The safety took a second-quarter kickoff return for a 99-yard touchdown where he broke a pair of tackles and took off. He also corralled a tipped pass for a second-quarter interception, giving the Deacons another chance to score before halftime in a game already out of reach.

Old Dominion pieced together a solid effort at the start, especially considering the Monarchs hadn’t played a football game since the 2019 season. ODU opted out of fall sports competition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monarchs’ only score of the first half, with 0:28 left in the first quarter, came from a 38-yard field goal. Wake Forest steadily pulled away from there. The Deacons will host Norfolk State next week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.