Wake Forest-Syracuse football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

Consistency has certainly been an issue but it's an issue, at least partially, because they've been a team that is still figuring out who it is and what it can do well. For five-plus years this team's motto has been "Orange is the New Fast" and they've been running up-tempo, veer-and-shoot spread offense. But for the past two years it just hasn't worked. The coaches are trying to figure out what they can do on offense, with players recruited to that system, to win games and avoid an embarrassment like last year.

They've certainly found something in sophomore running back Sean Tucker. The early part of this year has been largely about settling on the idea that he's the focal point and then trying to figure out what they can do around him to build a functional offense. Fitting him into what they usually do wasn't cutting it. They've had to make him the focus.

Syracuse was able to overpower Liberty to some degree on offense. That didn't work quite as well against Florida State. But offensively they might have had their most promising game. They added in some runs from quarterback Garrett Shrader, who is tough to bring down. He makes two players in the backfield that you generally need multiple guys to tackle in the run game. And they seemed to find a little bit of a passing game by getting him throwing on the move.