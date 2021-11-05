Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

Three reminders before we start talking Wake Forest vs. North Carolina in football:

• It's a non-conference game.

• It's a non-conference game.

• Oh, and it's a non-conference game.

This is the second time in the last three seasons (the other being in 2019) that the two teams have met outside of the conference schedule. UNC has a chance to ruin the Demon Deacons' perfect season, but the outcome won't impact Wake Forest's chances to win its first conference championship since 2006.

To break down the matchup in Chapel Hill, the Journal tapped into the expertise of Gregory Hall, a UNC beat reporter with InsideCarolina.com for this week's beat writer email exchange.

EJ: Gregory, first off, thanks for doing this. Secondly, let's hop right to it: when folks bring up UNC, the preseason hype always comes up. I get why they were so highly thought of to start the season, but it's very much been an up-and-down year. What, in your observations, has kept UNC from reaching that high potential most often? And is there a game so far that exemplifies what they could be?