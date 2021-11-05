Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

Three reminders before we start talking Wake Forest vs. North Carolina in football:
• It's a non-conference game.
This is the second time in the last three seasons (the other being in 2019) that the two teams have met outside of the conference schedule. UNC has a chance to ruin the Demon Deacons' perfect season, but the outcome won't impact Wake Forest's chances to win its first conference championship since 2006.
To break down the matchup in Chapel Hill, the Journal tapped into the expertise of Gregory Hall, a UNC beat reporter with InsideCarolina.com for this week's beat writer email exchange.
EJ: Gregory, first off, thanks for doing this. Secondly, let's hop right to it: when folks bring up UNC, the preseason hype always comes up. I get why they were so highly thought of to start the season, but it's very much been an up-and-down year. What, in your observations, has kept UNC from reaching that high potential most often? And is there a game so far that exemplifies what they could be?
GH: I don't think there's one game that exemplifies it, and that speaks to UNC's season thus far. If there was a game, it would be against Duke. But it was against a 3-5, 0-4 ACC Duke team, so it doesn't fully count to me. You have to look at the Notre Dame game. The offense played its best game of the season while the defense proved yet again to be anemic and let the offense down. With that said, the offense cost them the game on a few key plays. Josh Downs, arguably one of the best receivers in the country, dropped a would-be first down pass in ND territory forcing UNC to punt. Next play, the defense gives up a 91-yard TD run to Kyren Williams. UNC gets the ball back, and Sam Howell makes one of his worst mistakes of the season on the first play of the drive in the form of an interception on a misread down the field.
With that three-play sequence, UNC still had a chance to potentially win the game. I think that's why the Tar Heels are favored over Wake Forest this weekend because the potential is there. It's just you never know what you're going to get.
Mack Brown spoke to that on Wednesday when asked why he thinks his team is favored over an 8-0 team that he gave a glowing review. He spoke to the inconsistencies across college football, how many upsets there have been and how wrong many of the spread lines have been. Then he said based on the CFP committee's rankings, he doesn't think they have UNC winning this game.
Based on what you've seen from Wake Forest this season, why do you think the script should be flipped in favor of the Demon Deacons?
EJ: There are a few reasons. One, Wake Forest is playing fairly mistake-free. The Deacons have committed only got seven turnovers this season, which is tied for 14th in the nation, and they average just more than five penalties per game.
Two, Sam Hartman is absolutely rolling. He's a veteran player very well-versed in the offense, but he's become a legit Heisman Trophy candidate. He's accounted for 10 total touchdowns in the last two games, which is pretty wild. And that leads into the bigger overall point: I have no reason to believe, at this point that, if an opponent would win if it gets into a firefight with Wake Forest. The team has outlasted Louisville and Syracuse (in overtime), and went blow-for-blow against Army before a blowout performance and return to quality defensive play against Duke. The Deacons' trendline has only been going upward.
To pivot from one quarterback to another: One of the things that struck me most from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson's press conference on Tuesday was his respect for Sam Howell. It wasn't just about his play – he was impressed with Howell's courage and guts as much or more so than his stats. Can you explain what Clawson is hitting on there?
GH: An introductory football viewer only needs to watch one, maybe two drives to understand Sam Howell's toughness. If there's an eye test to be passed, he would never fail. Now, for a more in-depth look. Howell is tied for second among FBS players with 32 10-plus yard runs, trailing only Liberty QB Malik Willis and Syracuse RB Sean Tucker. He is 11th with 44 missed tackles forced. Only Willis has more among FBS quarterbacks. On 41 attempts, he has gained 783 yards (non-sack yards) and is on pace to have more yards than Javonte Williams had last year.
He clearly improved that part of his game to fill the void left by Williams and Michael Carter, which is another element to his courage and guts that Clawson is impressed with. Sometimes he tries to do too much, but that's more of an indictment against the rest of the offense forcing him to do that rather than doing it because he wants to. People say his numbers are down this year compared to the previous two years, but they aren't really.
2019: 61.4 percent, 3,641 yards, 8.6 Y/A, 38 TD, 7 INT
2020: 68.1 percent, 3,586 yards, 10.3 Y/A, 30 TD, 7 INT
2021 (8 games): 63.2 percent, 2,192 yards, 9.1 Y/A, 19 TD, 7 INT
Comparing Wake and UNC's offenses, both put up crazy numbers. Wake is ninth in college football with 6.82 yards per play. UNC is seventh with 6.9. From an efficiency standpoint, Wake is fifth in ESPN's FPI. UNC is 22nd. I wanted to focus on that because I believe the discrepancy exists between the Tar Heels relying on Howell's legs and truly only Josh Downs in the pass game.
You mentioned Sam Hartman working his way into the Heisman race. How else has Wake's offense been able to be so efficient this season considering Kenneth Walker transferred and is a Heisman candidate at Michigan State?
EJ: The best thing about the Deacons offense is how well it can capitalize on matchups.
They're without Walker, sure – and it's crazy to think about what things could look like with him – but that committee has really found its mesh. It's a three-man group of Christian Beal-Smith, Justice Ellison and Christian Turner, and they fit together really well. It's a no-ego scenario, and they have combined for 1,149 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. If that's one back, he's getting a ton of attention for it. These guys put their head down and roll.
The receivers have been stellar, most notably A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson. Perry and Josh Downs have the same amount of touchdown catches (eight; only six players in the nation have more), and Perry has done that by capitalizing more (Perry's 19.9 yards per catch to Down's 14 per catch) on less opportunity (Perry's 36 catches to Downs' 70).
It's very reactive, both in the way each play starts and the openings it sees from series to series.
For my last question, we'll go right off that: How well does the UNC defense handle the task? I know giving up more than 30 points per game is not the goal there, but what's the biggest issue that's led to this point?
GH: The easy answer is missed assignments and missed tackles that mask the good plays and occasional three-and-outs the defense forces. The cornerbacks have not played up to their potential, partly due to the loss of LaDaeson Hollins and Storm Duck and partly due to a lack of pass rush from the front seven. As far as the front seven is concerned, I believe that comes from playing on its heels and anticipating rather than reacting.
UNC had one sack against Notre Dame. Kaimon Rucker sacked Jack Coan on the first drive of the game on third-and-6 to force a punt. It had only three other tackles for loss in the game and let Coan, Kyren Williams and company shred the Tar Heels apart the rest of the game. The momentum was in favor of the Irish, and UNC never took it back on the defensive side of the ball.
Jay Bateman stresses execution, and the players have discussed guys not doing their 1/11 job. It ultimately all falls on the coaching staff because the scheme's have largely been solid and the talent is there. It's about putting a full game together and playing as the aggressor, reacting to opponents to keep leverage and stay in the proper positions and utilize that talent to outplay others. The only games everything has gone according to plan defensively were against Duke and Georgia State.
