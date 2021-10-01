Wake Forest's Blake Whiteheart pushes focus on team after first career touchdown as a Deacon

In perhaps the most exciting play of Wake Forest’s last football game, the player who scored might have had the most subtle moment.
There was the Demon Deacons’ starting running back, Christian Beal-Smith, lining up in shotgun and faking a designed run against Virginia on Friday. There was quarterback Sam Hartman, lined out wide on the right and sweeping back to take a pitch from Beal-Smith.
And ultimately, there was Blake Whiteheart, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass in the left side of the end zone. All by himself at the end of a trick play.
Whiteheart, a Wake Forest tight end and Mount Tabor grad, also had a 20-yard catch-and-run in the game, a 37-17 victory that pushed the Deacons to 4-0 heading into Saturday’s game against Louisville.
“It's just whatever opportunities are put in front of you,” Whiteheart said. “And I just was able to put the defense that they played, the play calls that Coach R (offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio) made, it just so happened that I was open and available for those times. That's just how it goes.
“Everyone has a job responsibility. And, if I don't catch a single ball the rest of the year, I have a job and I'm happy with that job because that helps us win.”
Whiteheart made it clear, both explicitly and subtly as he talked on Tuesday, the praise is not something he’s after. And with the discomfort he showed toward personal accolades, he seemed much more at ease talking about team goals.
The fourth-year tight end mentioned that his offseason, head coach Dave Clawson mentioned the phrase “good to great” constantly. Clawson evoked a similar thought line during his Tuesday press conference – the Deacons have been 4-0 in previous seasons, he recalled saying to them, before asking how they want to finish.
That phrase was taken to heart by Whiteheart, who said he battled with consistency all season, during games and practices. It was an understandable problem to have in 2020, a year marred with uncertainty and canceled games because the pandemic.
Whiteheart said his experience last year, trying to focus on improvement and leadership: “I’m not a captain or anything, but you know, everyone can lead the team.”
He also pivoted that into a focus this year that’s helped him continue to see the field in an offense full of weapons where he splits time with Brandon Chapman. Whiteheart said that in Wake Forest’s fast-paced offense, the ability for he and Chapman to spell each other is necessary. Their combined abilities have also allowed the Deacons to feature both.
“We're running a lot more two tight ends this year too because of those guys, so they both played 40-50 plays last week,” Clawson said. “But he (Whiteheart)'s come along. He's developed really well. I think he's capable of even becoming better.”
National attention is starting to shift to the Deacons, who are now ranked No. 24 in the nation. Clemson is reeling, and the Atlantic Division seems somewhat open for the first time since the Tigers’ reign over the division started in 2015. A program other than Clemson or Florida State hasn’t won the Atlantic since 2008, when Boston College did so.
Whiteheart warned it’s not the time to get swept up in all of that, though. And he pointed out to the Deacons’ loss to Louisville in 2019, a matchup in which Wake Forest was ranked.
“Like I said, that does not involve,” Whiteheart said. “When we play those teams, that is what’s going to be our focus.”
“But as soon as you get caught up in those type of things – the rankings and who's winning and who's losing, the powerhouses and stuff – that's when you get sidetracked and kind of lose your identity as a team, and right now our identity is we're really hungry and want more.”
