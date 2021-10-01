Wake Forest's Blake Whiteheart pushes focus on team after first career touchdown as a Deacon

In perhaps the most exciting play of Wake Forest’s last football game, the player who scored might have had the most subtle moment.

There was the Demon Deacons’ starting running back, Christian Beal-Smith, lining up in shotgun and faking a designed run against Virginia on Friday. There was quarterback Sam Hartman, lined out wide on the right and sweeping back to take a pitch from Beal-Smith.

And ultimately, there was Blake Whiteheart, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass in the left side of the end zone. All by himself at the end of a trick play.

Whiteheart, a Wake Forest tight end and Mount Tabor grad, also had a 20-yard catch-and-run in the game, a 37-17 victory that pushed the Deacons to 4-0 heading into Saturday’s game against Louisville.

“It's just whatever opportunities are put in front of you,” Whiteheart said. “And I just was able to put the defense that they played, the play calls that Coach R (offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio) made, it just so happened that I was open and available for those times. That's just how it goes.

“Everyone has a job responsibility. And, if I don't catch a single ball the rest of the year, I have a job and I'm happy with that job because that helps us win.”