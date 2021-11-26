Wake Forest's Clawson signs multi-year extension

Dave Clawson is authoring the best season of his Wake Forest tenure. The school has responded by making sure he won’t leave anytime soon.

Wake Forest announced on Friday evening that Clawson signed a multi-year extension with the school. Terms and length of the contract weren't disclosed.

The Deacons are 9-2 this season and are in contention for an ACC championship. A Wake Forest victory at Boston College on Saturday would clinch the Atlantic Division and a spot in the conference title game next weekend against Pitt.

In a news release, Clawson said the school initially approached him about extending his contract before the season.

Since then, Clawson’s name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Virginia Tech opening by national outlets, with the Deacons having a banner year.

"Catherine, Courtney, Eric and I love Wake Forest and Winston-Salem, and it's a privilege to be the head football coach at Wake Forest University," Clawson said. "I want to thank President Susan R. Wente, John Currie and our entire university leadership for believing in our staff and the program we have built through the incredible efforts of our entire staff and student-athletes over the past eight years.”