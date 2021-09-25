Wake Forest's defense shines in another validating performance for the Deacons

All told, Virginia registered 16 explosive plays (passes of 15-or-more yards and runs of 10-or-more). But 13 came in the second half where Wake Forest held a healthy advantage or had made the shift into prevent defense.

“We knew we were going to give up passing yards,” Redd said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s going to find the holes, the windows.

“Basically it was pretty simple to us. Tackle the ball up, and make them be very methodical up the field.”

The complete performance by Wake Forest keeps them on an ideal track. Two home games against Old Dominion and Norfolk State, followed by a thumping of Florida State in the teams' ACC opener, were easy wins.

Beating Virginia handily starts to validate what Clawson hoped this team could be in the start of fall camp: a team returning experience at every position and looking like it all over the field.

Friday night was nothing but a positive step in what Sam Hartman hopes is many more.

“You win an ACC football game on the road, it's a big win,” the Wake Forest quarterback said. “You know, I've been here for a while, been through the losses and the wins all throughout my career. Road wins are huge. ACC wins a huge. We got to take our 24 (hours) to celebrate.

“We were happy in the locker room, but I think there's a veteran side of this team that knows that that was not it.”

