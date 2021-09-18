Wake Forest's defense starts conference play in a stout way with six turnovers

A smile spread across defensive end Miles Fox’s face.

And he had plenty of reasons to smile. Six mainly. That’s the amount of turnovers Wake Forest created in its 35-14 victory against Florida State.

“Hey, we played our butts off today,” Fox said. “Really big game. Going into the week, Sam (Hartman) stood in front of the whole team and let everybody know how big of a game this was this week.

“Everyone brought their "A" game. We had a great week of practice, and I’m really excited with how it turned out.”

Plain and simple, this was a game the Deacons should win. The promise that came with so many returning pieces needed to rise as an advantage against the young and troubled Seminoles.

That resolve appeared early, when Wake Forest rebounded from a turnover on its first drive of the game, and throughout in the conflicts it created for FSU.

The turnovers — three interceptions and three forced fumbles — are the most for any Dave Clawson-led Deacons team.

“Defensively, just one of our best efforts,” Clawson said. “We got really good on third down. All the turnovers we generated were a huge part of the game.”