Wake Forest's defense starts conference play in a stout way with six turnovers

A smile spread across defensive end Miles Fox’s face.
And he had plenty of reasons to smile. Six mainly. That’s the amount of turnovers Wake Forest created in its 35-14 victory against Florida State.
“Hey, we played our butts off today,” Fox said. “Really big game. Going into the week, Sam (Hartman) stood in front of the whole team and let everybody know how big of a game this was this week.
“Everyone brought their "A" game. We had a great week of practice, and I’m really excited with how it turned out.”
Plain and simple, this was a game the Deacons should win. The promise that came with so many returning pieces needed to rise as an advantage against the young and troubled Seminoles.
That resolve appeared early, when Wake Forest rebounded from a turnover on its first drive of the game, and throughout in the conflicts it created for FSU.
The turnovers — three interceptions and three forced fumbles — are the most for any Dave Clawson-led Deacons team.
“Defensively, just one of our best efforts,” Clawson said. “We got really good on third down. All the turnovers we generated were a huge part of the game.”
It was Wake Forest, though, that had to respond to turnovers first. On the Deacons’ first drive, Hartman threw to Brandon Chapman as the tight end tried to deal with contact. The ball bounced from Chapman, up into the air for FSU’s Sidney Williams to grab.
Wake Forest rallied back quickly though: two plays later, linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. created the Deacons’ first turnover with a punch of the ball. Four plays after that, Hartman hit A.T. Perry streaking down the right sideline for a 49-yard touchdown.
The Deacons leaned on a heavy diet of Perry, who seemed to be open regularly. He had career highs with seven receptions and 155 yards.
“I really felt confident in the plays that were being called,” Perry said. “Just my ability to get there in time for Sam to look for me.”
The turnovers served as the thwarting effort throughout. Clawson attributed the start of that success to the defensive line’s ability to create pressure. Fox and company had three sacks — one of those belonging to the senior lineman — as the starting point of their defensive stranglehold.
A week ago, an FCS visitor in Norfolk State converted half of its third-down attempts (8 of 16) against the Deacons.
Against Florida State, the Seminoles went 1-of-6 on third downs. The lone conversion came in the fourth quarter with the result more than cemented.
Wake Forest’s resolve shined most in the third quarter though, for both the offense and defense. Already sporting a 27-14 lead, the Deacons’ first second-half drive went 14 plays before Justice Ellison punched a touchdown in from 1 yard out.
The defense’s follow up to that? A fourth-down stop in the red zone, tackling FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton for a 2-yard loss and a turnover on downs. The defense gave a resounding thump to its chest.
Traveon Redd, a safety who grabbed an interception and shared a sack with fellow defensive back Chelen Garnes, said the defense recognized the step forward it wanted to take in its conference debut.
And because it did, Wake Forest is 3-0 and on the track it envisioned.
“We knew we needed to be serious and take this more seriously than we had the past couple weeks,” Redd said. “But then again, it was another game. And we just wanted to be the best version of ourselves and do what we needed to do.”
