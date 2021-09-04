Wake Forest's Ja'Sir Taylor's unexpected opportunity leads to an unexpected celebration

The safety saw an opportunity and converted on it instead.

As fall camp opened, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson tried to find the best answer for his kickoff predicament. Watching Taylor return a couple punts, he mentioned to assistant coach Kevin Higgins that Taylor could be a kickoff guy too because of his speed and catching ability.

To top it off, Clawson said, he remembered that some other schools tried to recruit Taylor as an offensive player at Brick Township High School in New Jersey. All the tools were clearly present.

“He's a guy that, like I said, has ball skills, we trust and thought if we had a seam that he could hit it,” Clawson said. “And obviously that happened tonight.”

Taylor said in high school, he got some chances to return kickoffs. And when he arrived at Wake Forest, he tried to float the idea occasionally to coaches. He realized pretty quickly though that he wouldn’t be able to right away. When he attempted to take over the spot in fall camp, he finally felt confident enough to try.

“To be real with myself and him (Clawson), I wasn't ready,” Taylor said. "I wasn't consistent catching it.