Wake Forest's Luiji Vilain has plenty of motivation as he thrives for undefeated Deacons

On top of that, Cohen said, Vilain’s brain and motor helped him adjust to the defense. That allowed the physical skills — the 6-foot-4, 252-pound frame and explosive, quick steps out of his stance — to thrive.

“It was his effort to the football, and his ability to run from point A to point B,” Cohen said. “And you say to yourself, ‘Boy, if he can put this together — that speed, that effort, with a little bit of technique and focus — those are tools that we should succeed with.'”

All those traits have combined to make Vilain a force. Vilain has at least one sack in each of the last four games. That includes a forced fumble and recovery against Florida State in Wake Forest’s conference opener.

Vilain has become part of a deep defensive line featuring four players with at least two sacks this season — Vilain, Rondell Bothroyd (three sacks), Jasheen Davis and Jacorey Johns (each with two). Cohen called it a group that could continue to thrive with their strength-in-numbers approach, especially when starter Miles Fox returns to the mix after missing the last two games.

Vilain said that for him to stay on course, he’ll keep pouring energy into his focus. The rest, much like his journey to Winston-Salem, will fall into place.

“I just got to keep getting better every day and finding ways to get better and just keep going on,” Vilain said. “And as a team, we just got to keep our good-to-great attitude. Taking it day by day, week by week and then everything's gonna take care of itself.”

