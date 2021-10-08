Wake Forest's Luiji Vilain has plenty of motivation as he thrives for undefeated Demon Deacons

Wake Forest’s road trip to Syracuse this weekend will be as close as Luiji Vilain has been to home in a while.
The football game will be just over three hours from his hometown of Ottawa. But it’s a trip his family won’t get to make with the Canadian border still closed for most travel.
“It’s definitely tough,” the Demon Deacons defensive end said. “But that's why I feel like I'm playing so hard because I’m doing it for them, and I want to be able to take care of them.”
Vilain’s motivation is really a concoction: for his parents watching afar, the fact he’s playing the most he has after injuries tried to derail his path to the field. And it’s working for him. He is tied for the ACC lead in sacks with 5.5 for a Wake Forest team ranked No. 19 in the country and seems primed for conference success.
Vilain went from highly touted recruit to the University of Michigan, finally breaking through for playing time. After back-to-back knee injuries in his freshman and sophomore seasons, he appeared in 12 games in 2019 and 2020.
The physical and mental toll of injuries at the start of his college career took time to claw back from. Vilain said last season, he finally felt like he was playing at his peak physical level. Cruelly, that came during a stop-and-start season dictated by the pandemic.
He graduated in the spring, then found himself searching for a new place to play. Wake Forest became the standout option.
“They kind of just pointed out certain things that I had kind of just overlooked,” Vilain said. “It just made me realize I could do this.”
Wake Forest defensive line coach Dave Cohen said the pitch was simple. The Deacons have made a steady habit of getting pass-rushing defensive ends shots in the NFL. Most recently and notably, Wake Forest produced 2021 second-round pick Boogie Basham, who grabbed his first career NFL sack with the Buffalo Bills last weekend. But the lineage also includes Duke Ejiofor, who was a sixth-round selection in the 2018 draft.
Cohen saw the pieces in Vilain’s skillset to capitalize with Basham’s impending absence. He also got a vote of confidence from two friends on the Michigan coaching staff.
“Their gut feeling was he was ready to do special things especially if there was a change in scenery,” Cohen said.
Cohen said Vilain worked on getting to know his future teammates immediately. During the summer, some returning Deacons defensive linemen went down to Florida to work with a pass-rushing coach. Vilain went too, Cohen said. That decision helped Vilain become a teammate before team activities really started. It gave him an edge in acclimating.
On top of that, Cohen said, Vilain’s brain and motor helped him adjust to the defense. That allowed the physical skills — the 6-foot-4, 252-pound frame and explosive, quick steps out of his stance — to thrive.
“It was his effort to the football, and his ability to run from point A to point B,” Cohen said. “And you say to yourself, ‘Boy, if he can put this together — that speed, that effort, with a little bit of technique and focus — those are tools that we should succeed with.'”
All those traits have combined to make Vilain a force. Vilain has at least one sack in all of the last four games. That includes a forced fumble and recover against Florida State in Wake Forest’s conference opener.
Vilain has become part of a deep defensive line featuring four players with at least two sacks this season — Vilain, Rondell Bothroyd (three sacks), Jasheen Davis and Jacorey Johns (each with two). Cohen called it a group that could continue to thrive with their strength-in-numbers approach, especially when starter Miles Fox returns to the mix after missing the last pair of games.
Vilain said that for him to stay on course, he’ll keep pouring energy into his focus. The rest, much like his journey to Winston-Salem, will fall into place.
“I just got to keep getting better every day and finding ways to get better and just keep going on,” Vilain said. “And as a team, we just got to keep our good-to-great attitude. Taking it day by day, week by week and then everything's gonna take care of itself.”
