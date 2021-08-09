Wake Forest's Nick Sciba ready to continue his accuracy, take chances at longer field-goal attempts

Just before the start of Sunday’s practice rotation, Nick Sciba let a deep shot fly.

The junior Wake Forest football kicker put a ball in a stand around midfield on Truist Field. From about 60 yards, just below the bottom of the logo, he boomed it straight ahead. The kick still had a little distance left on it, too.

“I would feel comfortable 55 and in during the game, but if I had to push a little farther, the adrenaline will probably help me out to be honest,” Sciba said, chuckling. “I just haven't had the opportunity yet. It's coming though.”

Sciba, who hit his career long of 49 yards during his freshman year, said his next step is showing off 50-plus range in games.

If anyone’s earned the chance to take those shots, it’s Sciba. His career accuracy of 89.1% says enough. Last year, he played a key role in the Deacons’ two biggest wins. He kicked four field goals against Virginia, his first three allowing Wake Forest to pace out its lead until it bloomed in the fourth quarter. He made three more the next week against No. 19 Virginia Tech. Two of his three field goals came from more than 40 yards.

This year, he finds himself in the thick of a battle for kickoffs with Matthew Dennis. Sciba kicked off 75 times during the 2019 season.

