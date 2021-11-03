Wake Forest's route to the College Football Playoff? It's crazy and chaotic, but it just might work

A perfect season for Wake Forest is still possible. And a path to the College Football Playoff can be within reach.
The trek for the Demon Deacons started in earnest Tuesday night, when the playoff committee ranked them No. 9 in the nation.
So how feasible could it be for Wake Forest to end up as one of the last four teams vying for a national championship? In short, it will be difficult. Of the 28 teams that have been selected for the playoff, only three started ninth or lower in the season’s initial playoff rankings.
Two of those three came in the first two playoffs:
Ohio State, which won the first championship, started as No. 16 in 2014.
Oklahoma, in 2015, went from 15th to slipping into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
The Sooners also made the 2019 playoff, again as No. 4, after earning the No. 9 spot.
Can the Deacons become the fourth? Yes, but they’ll need an ideal route. Before that is laid out, here’s a reminder of the playoff committee’s preferences and tendencies. Then a scenario can be painted for Wake Forest to climb and capitalize on the season it has left (with some helpful losses to fellow contenders along the way).
Gary Barta, the committee chair and Iowa athletics director, opened his teleconference Tuesday night by reminding about the traits that the committee considers: Overall record, strength of schedules, head-to-head matchups and the results of common opponents.
He also spoke about Wake Forest directly, prompted by a question from Deacons Illustrated’s Conor O’Neill, saying, “Their strength of schedule, it’s not real strong.” He also added, “They have some nice wins, but they don’t have a signature win.”
Here are a few others items to keep in mind:
Twenty-four of the 28 teams selected for the playoff have been zero- or one-loss champions from Power Five conferences. The ACC champion, which has been Clemson every year except the first playoff, has always received an invite.
No Group of Five conference school has made the playoff.
Somewhat related to the first point, but the committee enjoys the big college football brands. A made-for-TV product does well when the big dogs are invited and big fan bases are invested. Alabama and Clemson have appeared in the playoff six times apiece.
Now to build an ideal scenario for Wake Forest. The key parameter is that Wake Forest has to be an undefeated ACC champion. A loss, based off the committee’s initial comments, will lead to a tumble and won’t allow the Deacons to approach these heights again.
They’ll need the help of attrition in front of them, which is fairly similar to the way they’ve climbed in the Associated Press poll this season. Wake Forest broke into the rankings at No. 24 during Week 5, climbing an average of three spots every week.
The committee said Wake Forest needs a signature win, and if they stick to their word, they could have a pair. Barta said the committee thinks highly of No. 19 N.C. State, which Wake Forest plays on Nov. 13 in Winston-Salem. Pittsburgh, which could be Wake Forest’s opponent in the ACC title game should current trajectories hold, is No. 25. Both of those teams winning out until they play the Deacons will be needed as well.
One more beneficial element, though not essential: A playoff that features Cincinnati probably doesn’t include Wake Forest. That would be a unique pick for the committee, the first Group of Five team to crash the party. The committee doesn’t stray from the powerhouses, so two picks that stray from the norm would seem highly unlikely.
Here are the remaining schedules of the top 10 playoff teams. For each week, a result or two will be highlighted as benefits to Wake Forest. The Deacons’ biggest aid? A healthy amount of chaos.
Week 10
Wake Forest’s matchup: At North Carolina, Saturday
OthersGeorgia vs. Missouri
Alabama vs. LSU
Michigan State at Purdue
Oregon at Washington
Ohio State at Nebraska
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Michigan vs. Indiana
Oklahoma is off
Notre Dame vs. Navy
Help for Wake Forest: One or two games can help the Deacons climb. For one, a Michigan State team coming off a big win, thanks in part to a five-touchdown performance by former Deacons running back Kenneth Walker III, has to go on the road. Purdue beat Iowa, which was No. 2 at the time, this season.
Another to keep in mind is Nebraska hosting Ohio State. The Cornhuskers have lost two top-10 matchups by three points each, to Michigan State and Michigan. An Ohio State loss would be its second. A win by one or both of the underdogs keeps Wake Forest climbing. Let’s say both happen for the fun of this exercise.
Week 11
Wake Forest’s matchup: N.C. State, Nov. 13
OthersGeorgia at Tennessee
Alabama vs. New Mexico State
Michigan State vs. Maryland
Oregon vs. Washington State
Ohio State vs. Purdue
Cincinnati at South Florida
Michigan at Penn State
Oklahoma at Baylor
Notre Dame at Virginia
Help for Wake Forest: Oklahoma is ripe for the picking here. Coming off an off week, going to a top-25 opponent, Baylor. A loss for the team in front of Wake Forest only helps, but it comes with a cost — Baylor is ranked No. 12 and would likely take a big hop, possibly even over Wake Forest.
It’s why Wake Forest needs N.C. State to beat Florida State this week and stay ranked for the matchup. A Deacons’ win would be valuable. A Virginia win against Notre Dame would also boost the stock of a former Wake Forest opponent. That might be asking too much of this week, though.
Week 12
Wake Forest’s matchup: At Clemson, Nov. 20
Others:
Georgia vs. Charleston Southern
Alabama vs. Arkansas
Michigan State at Ohio State
Oregon at Utah
Cincinnati vs. SMU
Michigan at Maryland
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
Help for Wake Forest: SMU has the firepower to hang with Cincinnati. And this might be one of the pivotal results that the Deacons need. This would send the Bearcats plummeting in the rankings and sending teams upward.
Michigan State and Ohio State will likely decide the East Division. Should Ohio State win, then lose to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan for the first time since he’s taken over the Wolverines’ program, this gets a lot more complicated.
Week 13
Wake Forest’s matchup: At Boston College, Nov. 27
Others:
Georgia at Georgia Tech
Michigan State vs. Penn State
Alabama at Auburn
Oregon vs. Oregon State
Ohio State at Michigan
Cincinnati at East Carolina
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Notre Dame at Stanford
Help for Wake Forest: Could Auburn knock off Alabama? It’s a tall order. That might be the most chaotic item to root for. Michigan giving Jim Harbaugh his first win over Ohio State could be another, and maybe they don’t climb as quickly because at this point, in this scenario, Ohio State has fallen. Rivalry week always injects a little chaos. The more the merrier for Wake Forest.
This is also where Oklahoma maybe regains control of its season. The Sooners still have a lot to prove, and they could do so. Even if they lose to Baylor, a win against Oklahoma State might set up a rematch against the Bears in the Big 12 title game. Oklahoma had a shaky start to the year, but a steadying under the hand of freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and some opponents that will register with the committee could favor it late.
Conference championship week
Wake Forest’s matchup: ACC title game, Dec. 4 at Charlotte
Others:
Georgia vs. Alabama in the SEC title game
A Big 12 matchup of any pairing among Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State
Michigan State-Ohio State winner vs. West Division winner in the Big Ten championship
Help for Wake Forest: Finally, the end is here. Here are the teams that survive. Georgia has looked unstoppable so far, and there’s been no indication that anyone can slow them. Should Alabama lose to Auburn, the Tide would have its second loss. Auburn already has two losses. If Alabama beats Auburn to take on Georgia in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs could supply the second loss. Either way, it’s very likely that the SEC has only one team in the playoff this year.
A one-loss Oregon would maintain the edge over an Ohio State title in the Big Ten championship and any other team outside of an undefeated Michigan State. Michigan State would not be undefeated in this scenario.
The winner of the Big Ten’s East Division will play a lesser opponent in its conference title game. Ohio State, with one loss, gets a chance to beat two top-10 teams to close the season. That will ring loudly ahead of a championship matchup.
The Big 12 could feature a rematch of Oklahoma-Baylor and produce a one-loss champion. Oklahoma’s late resume would benefit it, as previously mentioned.
And at the end of it all, if Wake Forest wins the rest of its games, there’s no way an undefeated ACC champ won’t be included. An undefeated Power Five title winner has never been left out.
A final four
If all of those scenarios happened, Georgia, Oregon, Wake Forest and either a one-loss Ohio State conference champion or a one-loss Oklahoma conference champion could make up the College Football Playoff field.
So it’s possible for the Deacons. And, sure, a lot would have to take place. But if they manage this winning clip, continue to achieve the most magical season in school history and get some help, Wake Forest will be too hard to keep out.
