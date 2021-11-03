Wake Forest's route to the College Football Playoff? It's crazy and chaotic, but it just might work

A perfect season for Wake Forest is still possible. And a path to the College Football Playoff can be within reach.

The trek for the Demon Deacons started in earnest Tuesday night, when the playoff committee ranked them No. 9 in the nation.

So how feasible could it be for Wake Forest to end up as one of the last four teams vying for a national championship? In short, it will be difficult. Of the 28 teams that have been selected for the playoff, only three started ninth or lower in the season’s initial playoff rankings.

Two of those three came in the first two playoffs:

Ohio State, which won the first championship, started as No. 16 in 2014.

Oklahoma, in 2015, went from 15th to slipping into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

The Sooners also made the 2019 playoff, again as No. 4, after earning the No. 9 spot.