Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson says quarterback Sam Hartman will be back, although it's not clear when. Hartman had a medical procedure that will keep him off the field indefinitely.
alert top story
WATCH NOW: 'Medical procedure' sidelines Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman. 'He'll be back,' says Coach Dave Clawson.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Football teams at N.C. State and Wake Forest are opening the season nationally ranked in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely after undergoing a medical procedure for a "non-football-related" condition, Coac…
The program’s stability — Clawson has guided the Deacons to a bowl in each of the last six seasons — is a primary reason Turner chose Wake Forest instead of Virginia Tech.
CHARLOTTE — Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson needed only minimal prodding to discuss the college sports landscape, particularly amid th…
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson on other topics during the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte: